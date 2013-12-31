Preview: DePaul at Georgetown

Georgetown will ride the momentum of seven wins in its last eight games as it hosts DePaul in the Big East opener for both teams Tuesday. The Hoyas used an early 24-0 run en route to a 92-57 blowout of Florida International on Saturday to close out their non-conference schedule. Coach John Thompson III told GUHoyas.com his team’s offensive success leans on a versatile approach, saying, “We have to get points in the paint. We have to play inside-out. We can’t just work it around the perimeter.”

After starting the season 4-4, DePaul has reeled off wins in five of its last seven games, most recently knocking off Northwestern on the road on a buzzer beater from Billy Garrett Jr. With conference play at hand, coach Oliver Purnell knows the Blue Demons’ hardest work awaits them. “We’ve got to get better,” he told the Chicago Tribune. “A lot of that is on me. I have to put these guys in position for them to be successful.”

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT DEPAUL (8-5): Garrett, DePaul’s third-leading scorer at 10.6 points per game, earned Big East Rookie of the Week honors for the third time this season on Monday. The freshman’s game-winner against Northwestern last Friday was upheld by video review, with Purnell saying things couldn’t have worked out better. “Our guys had the presence of mind to execute and play it perfectly,” he said. Cleveland Melvin leads the Blue Demons, averaging 16.1 points and 7.1 rebounds, while Brandon Young adds 14.5 points and a team-best 4.2 assists per game.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (8-3): Twelve Hoyas got onto the scoresheet in the cakewalk against the Panthers, led by 15 points apiece from Nate Lubick, D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera and Markel Starks. Smith-Rivera’s 16.3 points per game leads Georgetown, while Starks chips in 15.9 points and a team-high 4.5 assists per game, good for second in the Big East. Center Joshua Smith adds 12.7 points per game, while his 69.3 percent accuracy from the field ranks fifth nationally and leads the conference.

TIP-INS

1. The Hoyas are 21-6 all-time against the Blue Demons, winning the last 12 in the series, including seven in a row at home.

2. DePaul ranks last among Big East schools in scoring defense (71.2).

3. Georgetown shoots 49.2 percent from the field, tied for the conference lead with Creighton.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 80, DePaul 74