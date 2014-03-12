Preview: DePaul vs. Georgetown

Georgetown knows that it likely needs to reach the Big East tournament title game to have any shot at earning an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. That dream begins Wednesday night, when the seventh-seeded Hoyas take on No. 10 DePaul at Madison Square Garden. The winner of this game will advance to Thursday afternoon’s matchup against second-seeded Creighton - a team Georgetown knocked off just eight days ago.

The win over the Bluejays was part of a 2-4 slump for Georgetown over the final three weeks of the regular season - a run that ended Saturday with an 18-point loss to Villanova. Of course, the Hoyas won’t be getting any sympathy cards from the Blue Demons, who lost 12 of their final 13 games, including a 12-point loss to Georgetown on Feb. 3. Markel Starks scored 26 points that night for the Hoyas, who have defeated the Blue Demons 14 straight times.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT DEPAUL (11-20): The Blue Demons have won just once since mid-January, losing nine times by double digits in their last 13 games. Brandon Young (16.2 points) has averaged 23.8 points over his last four games while Billy Garrett Jr. (12.4 points) has contributed at least nine points in 13 consecutive contests. Leading scorer and rebounder Cleveland Melvin (16.7 points, 6.4 rebounds) dropped out of school in February for reasons that remain unclear.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (17-13): The Hoyas have a decent resume that includes wins over Kansas State, Virginia Commonwealth, Michigan State, Xavier and Creighton, although an assortment of unimpressive defeats likely have the team headed to the NIT. Georgetown’s backcourt offers a potent scoring punch between Starks (17.1 points) and D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera (16.8). Rebounding is a major issue, however, as Aaron Bowen (5.8 boards) and Mikael Hopkins (5.3) battle, but the Hoyas rank just 247th nationally on the glass.

TIP-INS

1. Georgetown’s 14 straight wins against DePaul - a run that dates to Jan. 22, 1994 - is the longest ever by one Big East team against another.

2. Starks has averaged 23.5 points in the two wins against the Blue Demons this season.

3. Before a 65-60 win over Seton Hall on Feb. 25, the last time DePaul had allowed fewer than 65 points was in the first game against Georgetown - a 61-54 loss on New Year’s Eve.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 71, DePaul 60