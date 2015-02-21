Preview: DePaul at Georgetown

Georgetown is in a pretty good place entering its home contest against struggling DePaul on Saturday, but coach John Thompson III isn’t satisfied. ”We’re better. We can’t get complacent,‘’ Thompson told reporters after the Hoyas’ 79-57 victory over St. John’s on Wednesday. “... We still have to keep the focus that we’ve had lately and still keep trying to get better.” Georgetown, which has won two straight and is tied for third with Providence in the Big East - one-half game behind No. 19 Butler and 2 1/2 back of No. 6 Villanova, was No. 21 in the RPI rankings entering Wednesday.

The Hoyas have won 11 of the 12 meetings since the Blue Demons joined the Big East in 2005, including a 78-72 victory Jan. 13 behind 25 points from D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera. DePaul has lost three straight and six out of its last seven after an 84-57 loss to Providence and has dropped four consecutive Big East road games. “I was very disappointed in the way we played (Wednesday),” DePaul coach Oliver Purnell told reporters. “We didn’t respond very well to much of anything. ... Now the question is, how will we respond after getting our butts kicked? We’re a much better team than that.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports

ABOUT DEPAUL (12-15, 6-8 Big East): The Blue Demons do not have much trouble scoring at 71.5 points per game - third in the Big East, but are last in points allowed at 74.4 - a whopping 6.2 points more than next-worst Xavier. DePaul is also one of the worst rebounding teams in the nation at 320th among the 351 Division I teams entering Thursday and has a minus-4.4 differential on the boards. Billy Garrett, a 6-6 sophomore guard, leads the Blue Demons in scoring at 13.3 points and assists (3.7) while 6-6 junior forward Myke Henry averages 12.6 points and a team-best 5.6 rebounds.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (17-8, 9-5): The Hoyas, who are in strong position to return to the NCAA Tournament after a one-year hiatus, flaunted their scoring depth as six players reached double figures against St. John’s despite only two averaging 10 or more for the season. Smith-Rivera, a 6-3 junior guard, averages 15.4 points - which leads Georgetown and is fifth in the Big East - and is second in the conference in free-throw percentage at 86.7 while dishing out 3.4 assists. While Smith-Rivera paces the backcourt, 6-10, 350-pound senior center Joshua Smith (11.4 points, 6.1 rebounds) takes care of business in the paint.

TIP-INS

1. The Hoyas have made at least six 3-pointers in seven of their last eight games and are shooting 35.9 percent during that span, raising their season average to 34.8.

2. DePaul has made 217 shots from 3-point range this season - averaging eight per game - and is on pace to break the school record of 231 set in 2007-08.

3. Smith is one of 15 finalists for the inaugural Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, which will be given to the top center in the nation.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 82, DePaul 64