Preview: DePaul at Georgetown

With its NCAA Tournament hopes all but dashed, Georgetown needs to concentrate on avoiding a second straight losing season beginning with Wednesday's Big East game against visiting DePaul. The Hoyas, who haven't endured back-to-back losing campaigns since the early 1970s, were no match for No. 20 Creighton on Sunday but own six straight victories against the Blue Demons.

The Hoyas looked as if they were going to put a run together with three straight wins to close out January, but lost three of four in February and it is easy to see why. In the three losses to Seton Hall, Villanova and Creighton, John Thompson III's team shot less than 40 percent from the field and an atrocious 10-of-59 from 3-point land. Only L.J. Peak, who has three straight 20-point games, is bringing his best for the Hoyas, who need two wins from their last four games to avoid a losing season. The Blue Demons know all about losing as they dropped 10 straight and 15 of their last 16 contests, including a 76-73 loss to Georgetown on Jan. 31.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT DEPAUL (8-19, 1-13 Big East): Billy Garrett, Jr. is set to finish his career among the top 10 in school history in several categories, but the one that matters most - wins - has been stuck on 41 for some time. The Chicago native is first in career free throws made, second in free throws attempted and third in free throw percentage, seventh in career assists and 3-pointers made and 10th in points. Garrett is also poised to finish with the top free throw percentage for a senior as he sits at 91.3 percent, slightly ahead of the school record of 90.9 percent.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (14-13, 5-9): The Creighton game proved a nice homecoming for Omaha native Akoy Agau, who had nine points, nine rebounds and three blocks, but it was a continuation of the shooting woes for Rodney Pryor. The graduate senior was one of the main culprits during the recent three losses as he was 37 percent from the field and 24 percent from 3-point territory - far below his season averages. If Pryor is to break out it will likely occur against DePaul, a team he put up 26 points against on 8-of-14 shooting in the first meeting.

TIP-INS

1. The Blue Demons' 10-game losing streak is their longest since a 12-game slide in the 2010-11 season.

2. The Hoyas won 20 of the last 21 contests with the Blue Demons to take a commanding 28-7 lead in the series.

3. Eli Cain produced his ninth 20-point game in DePaul's loss Sunday to No. 22 Butler, but it was only the second in the last 17 games for the sophomore.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 82, DePaul 70