Garrett's free throws lift DePaul over Georgetown

Billy Garrett made two free throws with 0.2 seconds remaining to lift visiting DePaul to a 67-65 Big East victory over Georgetown on Wednesday night, snapping the Blue Demons' 10-game losing streak.

Garrett took the inbounds pass with 4.9 seconds left and drove the length of the floor before drawing contact from the Hoyas' Akoy Agau on his layup attempt a split second before the buzzer sounded.

Garrett led DePaul (9-19, 2-13 in Big East) with 15 points, but the winning free throws were his only tallies in the second half. Tre'Darius McCallum scored all 13 of his points after halftime, including consecutive layups to tied it at 65 with 29.7 seconds left.

R.J. Curington added a season-high 14 points as DePaul snapped a 16-game losing streak when playing on the road or neutral courts.

Georgetown (14-14, 5-10) was paced by Jessie Govan's 18 points. Rodney Pryor contributed 14 points and Marcus Derrickson added 11.

The Hoyas bolted to an 11-3 lead in the opening three minutes and built it all the way to 14 points midway through the first half.

Instead of folding, the Blue Demons kept pushing and reeled off a 17-2 run to close the first half. Levi Cook's put back and free throw with 1:47 left pulled DePaul into a 36-36 tie.

Then came the most dramatic sequence of the half: The 6-foot-5 Curington soared to reject the 6-10 Govan's dunk attempt, got up off the floor, hustled to the other end and buried a 3-pointer to give DePaul a 39-36 lead at the break. Curington scored 8 points in the first half despite entering the night with just 10 points in Big East play.

DePaul's Eli Cain opened the second half with two driving. Govan's putback at the 18:04 mark snapped DePaul's 15-0 run and a 5:11 scoreless streak.

Shortly thereafter, the Hoyas went on a quick 8-0 spree that regained the lead for the hosts. Neither team could make more than a brief run, which ensured a dramatic finish.