Preview: DePaul at Illinois State

Cleveland Melvin, coming off back-to-back double-doubles, tries to lead DePaul to a fourth straight victory when it visits Illinois State on Sunday. Melvin has been a steady force for the Blue Demons over the last four years, averaging 14.3, 17.5, 16.6 and 17.6 points. The 6-8 forward is shooting 48.6 percent this season - including a stunning 51.3 percent from 3-point range after making just 25 percent of his 3s during his first three years - and also leads the team with 7.2 boards.

Melvin had 28 points and 12 rebounds in Wednesday’s 20-point victory over Houston Baptist, three days after notching 18 and 11 in an overtime triumph against Chicago State. “Coach wanted us from the start to be aggressive. That’s what I did in the beginning of the game to the end of the game,” Melvin said after defeating the Huskies. “Just wanted to have that spark in the beginning of the game and add that energy to my team. And that’s what I did.” The Redbirds’ defense likely will key on Melvin in hopes of duplicating their defensive effort from Thursday when they held Tennessee State to 34.4 percent shooting, including 5-of-22 from behind the arc, and forced 16 turnovers.

TV: 4:35 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT DEPAUL (7-4): After losing 18 of their final 20 games last season, the Blue Demons have enjoyed a pleasant start to this campaign. They have won three straight games by an average of 12.7 points and feature a nice blend of experience and youth. Their top two scorers, Melvin and Brandon Young, are seniors while two freshmen - Tommy Hamilton IV and Billy Garrett Jr. - also average double figures in points.

ABOUT ILLINOIS STATE (6-5): The Redbirds have won five of six since beginning the season 1-4, although Thursday’s 64-58 win over Tennessee State was not a strong performance as Illinois State shot only 33.3 percent and struggled to put away a Tigers team that is 1-11. Junior guard Daishon Knight paces the Redbirds in scoring (14.5), pulls down 4.3 rebounds per game and is one assist shy of the team lead. Knight scored 20 points on Dec. 7 as Illinois State upset Dayton 81-75 in its best performance of the season.

TIP-INS

1. The Redbirds have four players who have attempted at least 47 3-pointers this season, although none of them shoot better than 34 percent from long range.

2. Hamilton (11 points per game) had five assists last time out after recording a total of four assists in his first 10 games.

3. Garrett (10.1 points) is only shooting 34.4 percent, including a 1-of-10 effort against Houston Baptist.

PREDICTION: DePaul 80, Illinois State 71