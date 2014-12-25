Preview: DePaul vs. Loyola Marymount

DePaul and Loyola Marymount will be looking to end lengthy losing streaks when they meet Thursday in the seventh-place game at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu. DePaul has lost five straight, surrendering an average of 86 points in those games, while the Lions have dropped six in a row, most recently an overtime defeat against Nebraska on Tuesday night. The Blue Demons have four players averaging 12 points a game or better and Loyola Marymount has one.

Evan Payne leads the Lions at 19.7 points a game, accounting for nearly 32 percent of the team’s scoring, though he has been held mostly in check in this tournament while scoring 15 points in a blowout loss to No. 11 Wichita State on Monday and finishing with a season-low seven points in the loss to Nebraska. DePaul’s leading scorer, 6-6 forward Myke Henry, has struggled recently as well, finishing below his 14.8 scoring average in the last four games, including a season-low six points in Tuesday’s loss to Ohio. DePaul shooting guard Billy Garrett Jr. is also struggling with his touch, shooting 5-for-29 from the field in the last three games.

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT DEPAUL (6-6): Jamee Crockett is the fourth-leading scorer for the Blue Demons at 12 points a game. He is one of their most effective perimeter shooters, though he’s only 1-for-6 from long range in the tournament. Durrell McDonald mans the point guard position for DePaul and doesn’t do much scoring, but he’s three assists from reaching 100 for his career.

ABOUT LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (3-8): Ayodeji Egbeyemi has been the highlight of the tournament for the Lions, producing his two highest-scoring games of the season in Honolulu. He scored 13 against Wichita State, then came back with a season-high 16 against Nebraska. His points binge moved him to second on the team in scoring at 9.1 a game.

TIP-INS

1. The Lions average four blocked shots a game, which is second in the West Coast Conference.

2. The Blue Demons have had at least four players score in double figures in eight of 12 games this season.

3. Following the tournament, DePaul opens Big East play on Dec. 31 against Marquette at home.

PREDICTION: DePaul 81, Loyola Marymount 61