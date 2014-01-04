Preview: DePaul at Marquette

If the trend of feasting on lesser teams and falling flat against the better ones continues for Marquette, a strong performance should be expected Saturday against visiting DePaul. The Golden Eagles played one of their worst games of the season in dropping their Big East Conference opener Dec.31 at Creighton and should be anxious to turn the page on a new year. “We’ve got to continue to find ways to get better,” coach Buzz Williams told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel after his team shot 35.8 percent and scored 49 points against Creighton. “We did some good things. We played hard, but we can’t have that many blown assignments.”

The Blue Demons got to their 8-6 record pretty much the same way as Marquette, including falling to 1-8 in Big East openers with Tuesday’s loss at Georgetown. The 54 points scored against the Hoyas were the fewest in a game this season for Oliver Purnell’s team, which can point to 32.7 percent shooting and 13 missed free throws as the culprit in a seven-point loss. “I thought we just shot ourselves in the foot time and time again at the line, not making the game much closer,” Purnell told reporters. “I‘m disappointed with 18 turnovers, that 1-2-2 (defense) had a lot to do with it.”

TV: 2 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT DEPAUL (8-6, 0-1 Big East): Cleveland Melvin paces the Blue Demons with 15.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, but has also struggled in many of the losses, most recently a 2-of-12, six-point effort against Georgetown. Take out the four games he has failed to reach double-digits and Melvin is averaging 19 points and 51.8 shooting. Melvin also ranks in the top 100 in Division I by shooting 46.7 percent on 3-point attempts, of which he has made 21-of-45.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (8-6, 0-1): The difference in their wins and losses is like night and day for the Golden Eagles, who have averaged 80 points in eight wins and 53 in six losses. As expected, leading-scorer Davante Gardner has been good in wins, but has struggled in some losses, including 12 points total against Creighton and New Mexico. Jamil Wilson has picked up the slack, scoring in double digits in five of the last six games after doing so four times in the first eight games.

TIP-INS

1. Marquette has won three straight and nine of 11 against the Blue Demons and leads the series 67-44.

2. Brandon Young is second in scoring (14.4 per game) and first in assists (four) for DePaul.

3. The Golden Eagles’ six losses have been against teams with a combined record of 64-8.

PREDICTION: Marquette 68, DePaul 59