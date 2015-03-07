Preview: DePaul at Marquette

As the losses pile up, Marquette and visiting DePaul, who meet Saturday in the final regular season game for both teams, can only hope to go into the Big East tournament with a little momentum. The Blue Demons have dropped six straight and nine of their last 10 games and will likely see their NCAA Tournament drought reach 11 years unless it can win the conference tournament, which begins March 12 at Madison Square Garden. “We’ve got to play with more heart,” senior forward Jamee Crockett told the media. “After our game against Marquette, we still have the Big East tournament. We’d like to do some damage at the tournament.”

The Golden Eagles are in the midst of an even worse slide, having lost six straight and 12 of their last 13. They played a thoroughly unforgettable game Wednesday against St. John‘s, shooting 34.5 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from the foul line in scoring 51 points, their second-lowest output in a conference game this season. “With our personnel, it’s difficult,” first-year coach Steve Wojciechowski told the media. “We’re a little bit of a MASH unit. We’re making out trainer earn his paycheck something serious this year. ”

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT DEPAUL (12-18, 6-11 Big East): The Blue Demons have many deficiencies, none more glaring than rebounding. Entering Thursday, only 17 teams average fewer rebounds than the 30 that Oliver Purnell’s team comes up with on a nightly basis and the Blue Demons couldn’t even get that many in a loss to No. 23 Butler in their final home game of the season. “We stopped rebounding again. Getting out rebounded 36-19 - that really is the biggest thing,” Purnell told the media. “We’ve got to find a way to rebound so it doesn’t put us in such a big deficit on the boards.”

ABOUT MARQUETTE (11-18, 3-14): If nothing else, the Golden Eagles can point to the play of some of their younger players as a reason to be optimistic about the future. Freshman Duane Wilson has gained valuable experience by playing nearly 29 minutes per game and in doing so has averaged 12.5 points. Indiana transfer Luke Fischer, a 6-11 sophomore, has scored 10.7 points per game and stands fifth in the conference with a 54.6 shooting percentage in Big East games.

TIP-INS

1. The 11 wins for Marquette are its fewest since going 11-18 in 1990-91.

2. Despite a three-point loss at DePaul on New Year’s Eve, the Golden Eagles enjoy a 70-45 lead in the series.

3. Billy Garrett, Jr. (12.7), Myke Henry (12.1), Crockett (11.7) and Tommy Hamilton IV (10.0) each average double figures in scoring for the Blue Demons, who had lost six straight to Marquette prior to a win earlier this season.

PREDICTION: Marquette 60, DePaul 56