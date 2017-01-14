Preview: DePaul at Marquette

With its toughest three-game stretch of the season coming up, Marquette would like nothing more than to use Saturday's Big East game with DePaul as a confidence builder. The Golden Eagles, who won Wednesday's rematch with Seton Hall, have road games at No. 12 Butler and No. 8 Creighton and a home date with No. 3 Villanova on the docket in the next 10 days.

While the victory over Seton Hall, which stole the New Year's Day meeting by scoring the final six points, was good news to a team that had lost two straight, the Golden Eagles also received welcome news in the play of Haanif Cheatham and Duane Wilson. Cheatham scored 17 points to better his previous three games combined and Wilson returned from a two-game absence to provide much-needed depth. Wilson's production is down from his first two seasons but his extensive experience, garnered over 79 career games, is valuable for a team that is led by a freshman. The Blue Demons, who were beaten handily by Seton Hall on Jan. 7, used a 20-8 run against Providence to bring to an end their five-game losing streak.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, FSN, Fox Sports Go

ABOUT DEPAUL (8-9, 1-3 Big East): The Blue Demon's five-game losing streak coincided with a drop in play of sophomore Eli Cain, who averaged 10.3 points over the last six games after producing double that number in the first 11 contests. It started with a 3-of-28 shooting performance over the final two non-conference games and continued into the Big East, where he is shooting 32 percent from the field and 22 percent from 3-point range. Billy Garrett, Jr. scored in double figures in seven straight games to help make up the difference and will have to continue to do so if he wants to avoid a fourth and final losing season.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (11-5, 2-2): Whether its because of injuries or poor shooting, the Golden Eagles haven't gotten the production from Katin Reinhardt that they expected when they signed the graduate transfer from USC. Reinhardt missed three games and shot poorly in most others, but came through when Marquette needed him against Seton Hall. The 6-6 guard hit four free throws in the final 29 seconds of overtime to give the Golden Eagles the win after they blew a 10-point lead in the final four minutes of regulation.

1. The Blue Demons, whose last winning season came in 2006-07, are 41-72 in Garrett's four seasons.

2. The Golden Eagles are the No. 2 team in the country in free throw percentage at 80.9 percent, but remain well behind the 84.1 percent of Notre Dame.

3. Marquette enjoys a considerable edge in the series overall and of late, winning eight of the last 10 meetings to take a 72-46 lead.

PREDICTION: Marquette 82, DePaul 63