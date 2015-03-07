Marquette 58, DePaul 48: Matt Carlino celebrated senior day by making five 3-pointers and scoring 20 points as the Golden Eagles closed the regular season with a Big East win at home.

Carlino made 5-of-14 from beyond the arc and Luke Fischer posted 17 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Marquette (12-18, 4-14). Steve Taylor Jr. grabbed 12 rebounds, giving him 29 in the last two games for the Golden Eagles.

Jamee Crockett scored 14 points, including the game’s first five points, and collected six rebounds for DePaul (12-19, 6-12). Myke Henry had 12 points and six rebounds and Rashaun Stimage added nine points and five boards for the Blue Demons, who dropped their seventh straight game.

The Blue Demons opened to a 5-0 lead, but it was all downhill from there as they made just two of their next 12 shots while Marquette secured a 17-10 lead with just under nine minutes left. DePaul got within four points on Henry’s jumper with six minutes left, but the Golden Eagles outscored the Blue Demons 10-5 the rest of the way to take a 28-19 lead at the break.

A 3-pointer by Carlino to open the second half allowed Marquette to match its largest lead at 12 points, and the Golden Eagles were able to maintain some breathing room as DePaul went more than four minutes without scoring. Another triple by Carlino made it 51-38 with six minutes remaining and the Blue Demons failed to come up with a run in the closing minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Blue Demons shot 26.7 percent in the first half while making 3-of-11 from beyond the arc. ... Marquette, the No. 10 seed, will face No. 7 seed Seton Hall on Wednesday in the opening round of the Big East tournament. ... Marquette finished 19-of-26 from the foul line compared to 3-of-6 for DePaul.