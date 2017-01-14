Marquette routs DePaul behind Rowsey's 24

Andrew Rowsey made six 3-pointers and scored 24 points as Marquette cruised to an 83-58 victory over DePaul Saturday afternoon at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee.

Rowsey's scoring anchored a 53-point effort from the Golden Eagles' bench, which also included career-high 19 points from Katin Reinhardt.

Billy Garrett led DePaul with 12 points and Darrick Wood added 11 but the Blue Demons shot 38 percent from the floor despite hitting 6 of 14 3-pointers and committing only 10 turnovers.

DePaul actually got off to a strong start, taking a 5-0 lead to open the game and took a 20-17 lead on Eli Cain's 3-pointer at the 10-minute mark.

Marquette (12-5, 3-2 Big East) struggled to find a shooting rhythm early, missing seven of its first 10 3-point attempts.

Sam Hauser tied the game at 20 on a 3-pointer with 9:53 left in the half, kicking off a string of seven straight 3-pointers as the Golden Eagles used a 17-2 run to make it a 37-24 game with 3:21 left in the half.

Despite that slow start, Marquette made 12 of 20 attempts while shooting 63.3 percent overall in the first half. Rowsey hit five in the opening half while Reinhardt made tree and Duane Wilson added a pair as the Golden Eagles went into the break ahead 52-31.

Marquette went 1 of 7 from beyond the arc in the second half, but the Blue Demons made just 9 of 26 shots in the second half, including a 1 of 5 on 3-point attempts.