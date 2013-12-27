Preview: DePaul at Northwestern

Northwestern and DePaul will meet Friday in a matchup of two of Chicago’s premier Division I basketball programs. The Wildcats are looking for their fourth straight victory as Chris Collins’ squad will hope to continue its trend of shutdown defense. The Wildcats are allowing just over 50 points per game in their past three victories as Collins attempts to guide them to their first NCAA Tournament appearance.

The Blue Demons, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from a tough loss at Illinois State that snapped a three-game win streak. The game was close throughout the second half, but the Blue Demons fell short in the final six minutes to take their fifth loss of the season. “We felt like that we could possibly get this one. … for whatever reason we got sluggish,” coach Oliver Purnell told the Chicago Tribune.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT DEPAUL (7-5): Cleveland Melvin and Brandon Young have been the undisputed scoring leaders for the Blue Demons at 16.5 and 15.3 points per game, respectively, but the x-factor for DePaul remains highly touted freshman Tommy Hamilton IV. The 6-10 Chicago-area native had only four points and three rebounds against Illinois State as he struggled through foul trouble. When Hamilton scores double figures, the Blue Demons are 4-2, while they are 2-3 when he does not.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (7-5): The Wildcats have answered consecutive losses to Missouri, UCLA and North Carolina State with three straight wins over smaller conference opponents, suggesting at least that they have learned resiliency under Collins. Sharpshooting swingman Drew Crawford leads the team in scoring, racking up 16.5 points per game - including 20-plus in the team’s past two wins - and a 42.2 percent rate from 3-point range. Seven-footer Alex Olah has been a force underneath for the Wildcats, scoring double figures in Northwestern’s past three wins, and averaging five rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 24.8 minutes.

TIP-INS

2. DePaul is 79-66 against current members of the Big Ten.

3. This is the 30th meeting, but despite the close proximity, this is the first time the two teams have met since 2008. DePaul leads 19-10.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 68, DePaul 64