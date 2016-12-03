Preview: DePaul at Northwestern

A much-anticipated matchup between DePaul andNorthwestern Saturday is not only a battle for bragging rights in Chicago, it’sa chance for both teams to make noise on a national level. Each school, locatedless than 15 miles apart, showed signs of being worthy of Top 25consideration this season.

Northwestern was only a couple possessions away from turning losses to Notre Dame and Butler into victories and what could be a perfect record through seven games. The Wildcats rode a huge effort from junior point guard Bryant McIntosh (23 points) to defeat Wake Forest 65-58 on Monday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Northwestern coach Chris Collins sung the praises of this third-year starter, telling reporters: "The thing about Bryant is he’s such a good player. He’s a perfectionist. One of the things with him is getting over to him that there is no perfect game in basketball. If you make half your shots, you’re a terrific shooter …’’ DePaul is coming off a 77-75 victory over Drake on Wednesday, its second straight comeback win after beating Missouri State at the buzzer.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT DEPAUL (4-1): The Demon Deacons won three straight since suffering their lone loss to Rutgers (6-1). DePaul trailed Drake by 15 points with 10:45 left to overcome their largest deficit in a victory since 2008, prompting coach Dave Leitao to tell reporters: “I like to think what we saw the last seven or eight minutes we can work on making it into 12, 15 and 20 and eventually 40 minutes.’’ Eli Cain (21.2 points per game), Billy Garrett Jr. (12.4) and Darrick Wood (10.0) lead the way, with big contributions from Tre’Darius McCallum (8.0 rebounds per game) and freshman Brandon Cyrus (14 points, eight rebounds versus Drake).

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (5-2): McIntosh scored 19 of his 23 points on 8-of-8 shooting after halftime against Wake Forest after missing 23 of 29 shots during his two previous games. The Wildcats must deal with the loss (at least three weeks) of big man Dererk Pardon, who had surgery on his right hand after averaging 6.9 points with team bests in rebounding (7.0) and 57.6 percent shooting. Northwestern limited Wake Forest to 31.1 percent shooting and forced 19 turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. Northwestern was a 78-70 overtime winner in their last meeting Dec. 19, 2015 while the teams have split the last 16 meetings dating back to 1986-87.

2. Northwestern suits up on four days' rest after playing seven games in the first 18 days of the season.

3. The game’s top player is awarded the Waldo Fisher-Frank McGrath Most Valuable Player award, a recognition that dates back to 1974-75 and honors former basketball coaches and administrators from both schools.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 77, DePaul 74