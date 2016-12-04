Fast start sparks Northwestern to rout of DePaul

Northwestern started fast and placed four players in double figures in a lopsided 80-64 non-conference victory over DePaul on Saturday at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill.

The victory was the third straight for the Wildcats (6-2) while DePaul (4-2) saw a three-game winning streak snapped.

Scottie Lindsay scored a game-high 19 points for Northwestern, Vic Law and Gavin Skelly had 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Sanjay Lumpkin added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Darrick Wood paced the Blue Demons with 15 points while Joe Hanel and Billy Garrett added 11 apiece.

Northwestern roared to a double-digit lead before seven minutes had elapsed, opened a 20-point by the 10:41 mark and extended it to 30 on Lumpkin's layup with 5:19 showing for a 43-13 advantage.

By halftime, the Wildcats were up 54-18 as DePaul managed its fewest first-half points of the season.

Northwestern maintained a comfortable lead throughout the second half even as DePaul outscored the hosts 46-26. The Blue Demons trimmed the margin to under 20 points for the first time since the first half on Garrett's 3 pointer with less than two minutes to play.

The Wildcats shot 26 of 60 (43.3 percent) and hit 10 of 22 attempts from beyond the arc. The Blue Demons managed 20 of 61 (32.8 percent) and just two 3 pointers.

Saturday's game was the 32nd all-time meeting between the Chicago-area rivals. DePaul holds a 20-12 series lead.

The Blue Demons host Lamar on Tuesday while the Wildcats are idle until Dec. 11, when they entertain New Orleans.