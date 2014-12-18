Preview: DePaul at Oregon State

Gary Payton II has joined his famous father in Oregon State lore, and he looks to help the Beavers win their fifth straight game when they host DePaul on Thursday. The younger Payton became the second player in school history to record a triple-double when he had 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in Monday’s 71-43 rout of Grambling State. Oregon State legend Gary Payton posted the first with 20 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists against Portland on Nov. 26, 1988.

Payton II was put back into the game late in the contest when coach Wayne Tinkle learned he was close to a triple-double. “It’s something we can about talk now,” Payton told reporters, referencing his dad. “It means a lot, and I thank my teammates for helping me get there.” DePaul has lost back-to-back contests, first to George Washington and then to Illinois State on Sunday.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network.

ABOUT DEPAUL (6-3): Guard Jamee Crockett scored a career-high 22 points in the loss to Illinois State and knocked down 8-of-12 field-goal attempts. It was the third career 20-point outing for Crockett, who is averaging 13.3 points and shooting 55.4 percent from the field. Forward Myke Henry is averaging a team-leading 17 points to go with 6.4 rebounds, center Tommy Hamilton IV is averaging 13.6 points and team-best 7.3 rebounds and is coming off his third career double-double with 13 points and 10 boards against Illinois State while junior guard Billy Garrett Jr. is averaging 12.8 points.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (7-2): Junior guard/forward Victor Robbins had his top career scoring output against Grambling State with 22 points and is third on the team in scoring at 9.8 per game. “I was coming out with energy, not worrying about having to score points,” Robbins told reporters. “I was getting rebounds and going out there and playing basketball.” Payton II leads the Beavers in scoring (13.4), rebounding (9.7) and steals (23) while guard Langston Morris-Walker is averaging 10.9 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. DePaul leads the series 2-0 after recording a 93-81 home win over the Beavers last season.

2. Oregon State is holding opponents to 34.2 percent shooting from the field and has held four teams below 30 percent.

3. The Blue Demons are shooting 40.1 percent from 3-point range, and backup F Forrest Robinson has made a team-best 15.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 76, DePaul 67