Oregon State rolls over DePaul

CORVALLIS -- DePaul coach Oliver Purnell said he had warned his players that Oregon State would try to deliver a big blow early in Thursday night’s intersectional at Gill Coliseum.

“We told the guys, ‘They’re going to come out and try to knock you out. If we can hang in there and keep it close going into the final six minutes or so, we have a chance,’ ” Purnell said. “We weren’t able to do that.”

Not even close. Forwards Victor Robbins and Olaf Schaftenaar notched career scoring highs as the Beavers (8-2) won in a 90-59 rout of the Blue Demons.

Robbins scored 27 points and Schaftenaar 23 for Oregon State, which never trailed and led by as many as 34 points. It was the Beavers’ highest point total of the season.

Forward Jamee Crockett paced the Blue Demons (6-4) with 14 points. He was the only player to score in double figures for the losers, who shot a season-low .340 from the field and had 18 turnovers.

Oregon State shot .545 from the field and .885 from the foul line and made 7 of 16 3-point attempts. The Beavers won the rebound battle 39-28, including 22-11 in the first half -- 10 of those at the offensive end.

“We have to do a better job keeping them off the offensive glass,” Purnell said. “That really hurt us in the first half. The further we got down, the more we pressed offensively. The reason we got down is they were able to get second and third shots, right from the opening possession.”

Oregon State’s Gary Payton II, who got the second triple-double in school history in Monday’s 71-43 win over Grambling State, had another well-rounded game with 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals. The son of Hall of Famer Gary Payton was 6 of 9 from the field and 3-for-3 at the line.

“I was tremendously impressed,” Purnell said. “He’s a phenomenal athlete. I just really like him as a player.”

Leading 48-28 at halftime, Oregon State, kept its foot on the gas after the break, increasing its lead to 63-38 with 12:30 remaining. It was 76-47 four minutes later, and DePaul was never able to turn the momentum its way.

“I just know on this night, our guys had a little more in our tank than (DePaul) did,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. “That was good to see.”

“We can’t keep putting ourselves in a hole, particularly on the road against a good team,” Purnell said. “And I really think they are good. I like their pieces. I’d have liked to see how good they are in a closer game -- we never threatened them. But they played pretty doggone well.”

The Blue Demons head for Honolulu, where they will participate in the eight-team Diamond Head Classic, beginning Monday against Colorado.

“I always try to get three things out of these kind of trips,” said Purnell, in his fifth season at DePaul. “One, to come closer as a team. It’s a nice experience for a student-athlete to be in Hawaii for four or five days. If they handle it the right way, it’s an experience they’ll remember for the rest of their lives. Two, we have to improve a lot. And three, you want to win games.”

NOTES: Oregon State improved to 7-0 at home this season. ... This was the third meeting between the two schools, the two previous games in Chicago. DePaul, led by George Mikan, beat Oregon State 59-40 in 1945. Last season, the Blue Demons beat the Beavers 93-81. ... DePaul had knocked off another Pac-12 opponent, Stanford, 87-72 on Nov. 30. ... Oregon State entered the game ranked seventh nationally in opponents’ field-goal percentage (.342) and 11th in scoring defense (55.0). ... Payton II achieved the second triple-double in school history with 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. He joins his father, who recorded a triple-double against Portland in 1988, as the two Beavers to achieve that feat. They are believed to be the only father-son combination to pull off the feat in NCAA history.