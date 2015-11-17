Preview: DePaul at Penn State

The post-D.J. Newbill era at Penn State began with a gritty win, and the Nittany Lions will try to make it two in a row when they host DePaul on Tuesday in a Gavitt Tipoff Games affair. Newbill led the Big Ten in scoring (20.7) last season while none of his Penn State teammates averaged in double figures, leaving coach Patrick Chambers with a massive void to fill.

The Nittany Lions were up to the task in a 62-50 season-opening win over VMI on Saturday, limiting one of the nation’s top offenses from last year to only 18 field goals and spreading the wealth on the offensive end. “I feel like we shared the ball,” Chambers said. “Our goal was to go inside and put pressure on the paint, and I felt like we did that.” While Penn State used its size advantage to gain a physical edge against the Cadets, they may have a hard time doing so against the length of the Blue Demons, who started four players 6-6 or taller in a 69-63 victory over Western Michigan on Saturday in head coach Dave Leitao’s return to the bench. Forward Myke Henry and center Tommy Hamilton IV combined for 27 points on 10-of-12 shooting as DePaul won its eighth straight season opener.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT DEPAUL (1-0): The Blue Demons trailed by 11 at the half against the Broncos before taking control after intermission, exhibiting some mental toughness, according to Leitao. “They had every opportunity to stop playing, and they didn’t as we chipped away and chipped away,” said Leitao, who coached DePaul from 2002-05 and was hired again in March after the program’s 11th straight season without an NCAA Tournament appearance. “Defense to offense was good, which is hopefully how we’ll continue to win games.” Billy Garrett Jr., last season’s leading scorer, was the primary aggressor down the stretch against Western Michigan, finishing 10-of-11 from the line and scoring a team-high 18 points.

ABOUT PENN STATE (1-0): While Chambers is hoping for a balanced attack in the absence of Newbill, sophomore guard Shep Garner is a good candidate to step into a starring role. Garner hit 4-of-6 3-pointers en route to a game-high 15 points in the opener while playing a team-high 31 minutes. Freshman Josh Reaves, the key to one of the school’s most heralded recruiting classes, had six points, five rebounds, three blocks and two steals while starting alongside Garner in the backcourt.

TIP-INS

1. DePaul has won all six previous meetings, but the teams have not met since Dec. 12, 1984.

2. Nittany Lions F Donovon Jack is 5-for-45 from 3-point range dating back to Jan. 18, 2014 at Purdue, the last time he made more than one from long distance.

3. The Blue Demons are beginning a stretch of five straight games away from home - including three at the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands - before they finally return to Allstate Arena on Dec. 5.

PREDICTION: Penn State 68, DePaul 64