Penn State 68, DePaul 62
#US College Basketball
November 18, 2015

Penn State 68, DePaul 62

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Penn State 68, DePaul 62

Penn State improved to 2-0 with a 68-62 win over DePaul on Tuesday at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa.

Senior forward Brandon Taylor led four Nittany Lions in double figures with 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Taylor made a jumper with 9:01 left in the game to break a five-minute scoreless streak for Penn State, but DePaul kept the game tight for most of the second half but after cutting the lead to 44-41, couldn’t contain Taylor.

Taylor and Shep Garner drilled 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to push the Penn State lead to 63-56 with 47 seconds to play.

DePaul (1-1) was led by forward Mike Henry with 17 points and nine rebounds.

Penn State made 10 of 21 3-pointers and shot better from long range than it did on 3-point tries.

Garner was 3 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 16 points. Guard Josh Reaves and forward Payton Banks had 10 points apiece.

