Preview: DePaul at Providence

Bryce Cotton is putting together a fantastic season for Providence, and he is not getting a lot of rest along the way. The senior guard leads the Friars into Saturday’s home contest against DePaul averages 39.5 minutes per game - tops in the nation, and ranks second in the Big East in scoring at 21.2 points and first in assists at 5.8. DePaul comes in mired in a seven-game losing streak, falling by double digits in six of those contests and losing leading scorer Cleveland Melvin in the process.

Melvin, who averaged 16.7 points, was suspended for violating team rules after DePaul’s loss to Xavier on Jan. 20, and Monday the school announced the senior is no longer enrolled at the school. Melvin’s loss on offense only adds to the misery for the Blue Demons, who have allowed a Big East-worst 79 points per contest in conference play. The Friars started Big East action 6-3, but have dropped their past three contests and still face games with the conference’s top two teams - Villanova and Creighton.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, FSN, Yes Network

ABOUT DEPAUL (10-15, 2-10 Big East): Melvin accounted for 23.5 percent of the Blue Demons’ point production, but senior guard Brandon Young is doing his part to pick up the slack, averaging 18.6 points since Melvin’s departure. DePaul committed 15 turnovers and shot 37 percent in Wednesday’s 87-62 loss to Villanova. The Blue Demons allowed eight 3-pointers in the loss and are last in the Big East in defending the 3-pointer, allowing opponents to hit 35.6 percent of their attempts.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (16-9, 6-6 Big East): Cotton needs 19 points to move into eighth on the school’s all-time scoring list, and has scored 20 or more points 17 times following his 31-point effort in Monday’s 83-71 loss to Georgetown. The Friars rank last in the conference in field-goal percentage at 41.3 percent. The duo of Kadeem Batts and LaDontae Henton average a combined 14.8 rebounds per contest, ranking fourth and fifth in the conference.

TIP-INS

1. The Friars have played four overtime games this season, two going into double overtime, and are 5-3 in games decided by four points or less.

2. DePaul has not won since beating St. John’s 77-75 on Jan. 14.

3. Providence leads the all-time series 23-8, winning 13 of 16 meetings at home.

PREDICTION: Providence 83, DePaul 67