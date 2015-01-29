Preview: DePaul at Providence

Following a two-day delay due to the effects of Winter Storm Juno, DePaul and Providence will finally tangle in a rare Thursday matinee in the snow-weary Rhode Island capital. The game, which pits two of the five Big East teams separated by a half-game atop the standings, was originally scheduled for Tuesday night, before nearly 20 inches of snow fell in Providence. The extra two days gives the Friars a full week of rest since their 69-66 overtime win against Xavier at home last Thursday.

LaDontae Henton had another big game with 24 points and 10 rebounds to help him earn Big East Player of the Week honors for the second time this season. The Blue Demons are also coming off a matchup with the Musketeers, but they suffered an 89-76 setback on Saturday to fall to 2-2 on the road in conference play. Xavier shot 57.4 percent against the league’s worst scoring defense (73.4 points per game).

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT DEPAUL (11-10, 5-3 Big East): Among the few encouraging signs in the loss to Xavier was the solid production from sophomore center Tommy Hamilton IV, who had 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting. It marked his best output since being suspended for a game at the end of December and his three 3-pointers tied a career high. Hamilton is shooting 43.3 percent from beyond the arc for the league’s top 3-point shooting squad (36.5).

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (15-5, 5-2): Henton - who leads all Big East players in scoring average at 21.2 - was expected by many to shine, but Kris Dunn’s big step forward after an injury-marred freshman campaign is the real reason why the Friars are contenders in the conference, and his surge continues to get better. He is averaging 19.8 points, eight assists and 2.5 steals over his last five games, bolstering his league lead in those last two categories. The week off should serve both Henton and Dunn well, as they rank first and third in minutes per game in conference play at 39.6 and 38.6, respectively.

TIP-INS

1. Henton averaged 16 points and seven boards in two wins over DePaul last season.

2. Blue Demons G Billy Garrett Jr. is 4-of-16 from 3-point distance over a five-game stretch after going 9-for-13 over the previous four contests.

3. The Blue Demons are aiming to record six wins in Big East play for the first time since 2007-08.

PREDICTION: Providence 72, DePaul 65