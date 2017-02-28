Four straight wins and two winnable games remaining have Providence looking more and more like an NCAA Tournament team heading into Tuesday's Big East game against visiting DePaul. Rodney Bullock came through in the clutch Saturday as the Friars rallied from a 12-point deficit to deal a huge blow to fellow bubble team Marquette.

"I thought our crowd won this game. We made some big plays that allowed them to cheer for us," Providence coach Ed Cooley told the media. "That is a moment you dream about for your kids." After an overtime loss to Seton Hall on Feb. 8, the Friars stood at 14-11 and 4-8 in the Big East and seemed destined to be on the outside looking in come Selection Sunday. They had four different high scorers since, capped by a 20-point performance from Bullock, who scored 11 points in the final four minutes to carry his team to victory. The Blue Demons, who beat the Friars by one point Jan. 10, seem content to play the role of spoiler as they have defeated Georgetown and pushed Seton Hall to the final minute in their last two games.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT DEPAUL (9-20, 2-14 Big East): Too many times this season, which will be their fifth straight with at least 20 losses, the Blue Demons get down big only to mount a furious comeback. That was the case in Saturday's loss to Seton Hall as Dave Leitao's team went down 20 points before closing to within one in the final minute behind the play of senior Billy Garrett, Jr. and sophomore Eli Cain, who combined for 47 points. The Blue Demons, who have never beaten Providence twice in the same season, celebrate Senior Day on Saturday at home against Xavier.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (18-11, 8-8): Isaiah Jackson is just a bench player whose best days are ahead of him, but that didn't stop him from making a few big plays in his 18 minutes of action against Marquette. The sophomore, who has reached double figures in each of the last three games, hit a jumper and two free throws to kick start the Providence rally. Jackson, who began his career at George Mason, usually comes in to spell starting guards Kyron Cartwright, who has dished out 30 assists during the win streak, and Jalen Lindsey.

TIP-INS

1. Providence, which enjoys a 27-10 lead in the series, won five of the last seven and 15 of 18 home games against DePaul.

2. Bullock recorded three straight double-doubles and has 13 in his career.

3. The Friars, who close out the regular season Saturday at St. John's, are trying to make the NCAA Tournament for a school-record fourth straight season.

PREDICTION: Providence 78, DePaul 74