#US College Basketball
January 27, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

DePaul at Providence, ppd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DePaul at Providence, ppd.: The scheduled meeting between DePaul and Providence on Tuesday has been postponed due to the onset of a blizzard, which was expected to bring some two feet of snow to areas of New England.

The game has been rescheduled for Thursday with a tentative tip time of 2 p.m. ET. It will be played at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence unless a concert planned for the night before is called off, in which case the concert will be moved to Thursday and the game will be played at Alumni Hall on the Providence campus.

The Friars are coming off a 69-66 overtime victory against Xavier on Thursday that bumped their Big East record to 5-2. The Blue Demons are 5-3 in conference play following an 89-76 loss at Xavier on Saturday, which came two days after they knocked off then-No. 24 Seton Hall.

