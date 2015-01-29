Providence 83, DePaul 72: Kris Dunn highlighted his first career triple-double with a career-high 27 points as the host Friars took over sole possession of first place in the Big East.

Dunn was 10-of-15 from the floor and added a career-high 13 rebounds and 11 assists to record the ninth triple-double all-time for Providence (16-5, 6-2 Big East). LaDontae Henton scored 12 points and Tyler Harris and Kyron Cartwright chipped in 11 apiece off the bench as the Friars shot 52.9 percent from the floor.

Tommy Hamilton IV finished with 22 points on 7-of-8 shooting to pace DePaul (11-11, 5-4), which has lost two straight and four of its last six. Billy Garrett Jr. had 16 points and Jamee Crockett contributed 14 for the Blue Demons.

Dunn scored on the game’s opening possession and Providence never trailed after his layup moments later ignited a 9-0 burst. He collected three straight assists in a 6-0 run midway through the half and had an offensive rebound and a basket in the final minute to give the Friars a 41-23 lead and finish the session with 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

The sophomore standout kept pouring it on after the break, burying a 3-pointer and a jumper less than a minute apart to make it 49-32 and later adding a steal and an assist - his ninth - on a dunk by Harris for a 64-47 advantage with seven minutes left. Hamilton had five points in a 13-4 burst that pulled DePaul within eight but Dunn nailed another triple and picked up his 10th assist on Cartwright’s layup with 2:29 left that made it 75-62, and the Blue Demons never got closer than nine thereafter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The contest was originally scheduled for Tuesday night but had to be moved due to the onset of a winter storm that produced some 20 inches of snow in Providence. ... Dunn recorded the Friars’ first triple-double since Geoff McDermott against Harvard on Dec. 22, 2006, as well as the school’s first in Big East action. ... Hamilton is 13-for-15 from the field in his last two games, making 5-of-6 3-pointers.