Late surge helps Providence top DePaul for 4th straight win

Providence continued its late surge toward a fourth straight NCAA bid on Tuesday night.

The Friars, winning their fifth straight game, took the lead early and cruised to a 73-64 Big East victory over DePaul.

Kyron Cartwright and Emmitt Holt both scored 14 points, Cartwright dished out six assists, Rodney Bullock scored all 13 of his points in the second half and grabbed eight rebounds, Jalen Lindsey scored 12 points and Alpha Diallo added eight points and eight boards in the win.

Related Coverage Preview: DePaul at Providence

The five straight victories marks the second time in the tenure of coach Ed Cooley that his team has won five straight conference games (it also happened in 2013-14).

DePaul (9-21, 2-14) lost for the 12th time in the last 13 games.

The Friars (19-11, 9-8 league) have one game remaining -- against St. John's at Madison Square Garden Saturday -- before going right back to MSG for the Big East Tournament.

Resume-wise, the Friars, seeking four straight NCAA bids for the first time in school history, came into this game with an RPI of 52 and six wins against teams in the top 50.

The win also avenged a 64-63 defeat suffered by the Friars at DePaul Jan. 10. Providence also lost, at home, to St. John's, Jan. 25.

Walk-on Casey Woodring was the only senior honored on Senior Night and, with fans chanting his name and wearing T-Shirts with his face and name on them, entered the game with 1:16 left. He missed three shots.

Woodring is fourth on PC's all-time wins list and would be the first Providence player to get to four NCAA's.

Cartwright became the 12th Friar with 200 assists in a season.

Brandon Cyrus and Devin Gage led the Blue Demons with 12 points apiece and Billy Garrett had 11.

DePaul freshman Levi Cook left the game in the second half after suffered what appeared to be a left shoulder injury going up for a layup.