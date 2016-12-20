DePaul pulls out 81-78 win after squandering big lead

DePaul's 15-point first-half lead turned into a 14-point second-half deficit, but the Blue Demons rallied for an 81-78 victory over Southeast Missouri State on Monday night at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill., in Las Vegas Classic play.

Senior guard Billy Garrett's 19 points and eight assists paced DePaul (7-4), which will face Wyoming on Thursday at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Sophomore guard Eli Cain, the Big East's leading scorer, added 15 points despite missing most of the first half because of foul trouble.

Southeast Missouri senior guard Antonius Cleveland led all scorers with 28 points, including a flying dunk with 1:00 left to give the Redhawks (4-8) their final lead at 78-77.

Redhawks senior point guard Jamaal Calvin added a career-high 20 points, but his 25-footer to tie banged off the back of the rim with one second left.

Southeast Missouri played without No. 2 scorer Trey Kellum, who has a knee injury.

Cain, the Big East's leading scorer at 21.1 points per game, picked up his second foul just 4:20 into the game and took a seat with two points. DePaul led 9-4 at that point.

After Southeast Missouri cashed three 3-pointers to pull within 27-20, Cain returned to the floor with 5:49 left in the half. He needed just 42 seconds to pick up his third foul and leave the game again.

With Cain on the bench, the Redhawks reeled off 18 points in the final five minutes to seize a 38-33 halftime lead. Cleveland and Calvin each scored eight points during the late spree.

Calvin, who entered the night averaging 4.5 points per game and shooting 32 percent from long range, drilled all five of his 3-point attempts in the first half.

When Calvin hit his sixth consecutive 3-pointer, the Redhawks took a 54-41 lead with 14:10 to play.

That's when DePaul picked up its full-court pressure and started cutting into the lead. When Calvin finally missed a 3-point try, the Blue Demons turned it into a transition layup for senior guard R.J. Curington (13 points) that sliced the margin to 57-52 with 11:36 to go.

Then Cain rattled home his first 3-pointer of the night and Garrett followed with another to set the tone for a nip-and-tuck game the rest of the way.

After Cleveland's dunk with a minute left gave Southeast Missouri its final lead, Garrett hit two free throws with 44 seconds left to regain the lead for DePaul.

Junior forward Tre'Darius McCallum (10 points) added two free throws with 12 seconds on the clock to provide the final margin.