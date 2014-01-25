Preview: DePaul at Seton Hall

Seton Hall looks to recover from a narrow loss when it plays its first home game in more than two weeks Saturday night against DePaul. The Pirates went 1-2 on a stretch of three road games spread across 13 days, falling short 77-76 in the capper at St. John’s on Thursday. Sterling Gibbs scored 20 points and Brian Oliver had 19 as Seton Hall rallied before it was unable to get a shot off in the closing seconds with a chance for the win.

The Pirates are 9-3 all-time against the Blue Demons and have won all six matchups at home. They will be looking to pick up the pace on the offensive end against a DePaul squad that continues to have problems stopping opponents, giving up nearly 80 points a game in Big East play and allowing foes to shoot 50.5 percent from the floor. The Blue Demons also made a late charge in their previous game Monday, but had already spotted Xavier 50 points in the first half and fell short 84-74 in a game that saw two starters leave with injuries.

ABOUT DEPAUL (10-10, 2-5 Big East): Center Tommy Hamilton IV and guard Charles McKinney departed Monday’s loss with chest and ankle injuries, respectively, leaving head coach Oliver Purnell’s squad potentially shorthanded. Purnell told reporters at Thursday’s practice that it is “very doubtful” that McKinney can play. Hamilton, who averaged 13.3 points and seven rebounds in the three games prior to the loss to Xavier, may be able to return Saturday, according to Purnell.

ABOUT SETON HALL (11-8, 2-4): While DePaul tops the Big East in turnovers, the Pirates are not far behind and some sloppy play hurt them in the loss to St. John‘s, which forced 19 Seton Hall miscues -- 15 in the first half. Gibbs had four of those turnovers but continues to be a consistent presence since returning from a knee injury late last month. Since Big East play has begun, Gibbs has averaged 14.8 points and 5.3 assists, which is tied for second in the conference.

TIP-INS

1. Oliver, who is tied for the Big East lead with four 3-pointers per game, is shooting 52.2 percent from beyond the arc in league play after posting a 41.9 percent mark in non-conference action.

2. Since being held scoreless on 0-of-10 shooting against Creighton on Jan. 7, DePaul G Billy Garrett Jr. is averaging 18 points in four games.

3. Three of Seton Hall’s six Big East games have been decided by one point.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 80, DePaul 74