Preview: DePaul at Seton Hall

Seton Hall looks to solidify its shaky position in the Top 25 when it hosts DePaul on Thursday. The No. 24 Pirates beat St.John’s and No. 4 Villanova to climb back into the national rankings for the first time since 2012, but dropped two of their last three games, including a 79-75 overtime loss to Butler on Jan. 13 to fall five spots in the poll. Seton Hall has won eight of its last nine games at the Prudential Center and sets its sights on improving to 7-0 against the Blue Demons at home.

DePaul has been one of the surprise packages in Big East play after winning four of its first six contests to move within a half-game of conference-leading Georgetown. The Blue Demons rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half to beat St. John’s 71-67 in overtime and turn their attention to halting a 51-game losing skid to ranked opponents. DePaul downed Seton Hall 65-60 on Feb. 24, 2014 and hopes for a repeat performance as it looks for its first two-game winning streak in the series.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 1

ABOUT DEPAUL (10-9, 4-2 Big East): Myke Henry scored 19 points and pulled down a personal-best 12 rebounds for his second career double-double against St. John‘s. “At halftime, coach (Oliver) Purnell told us not to worry about our poor shooting,” Henry told reporters. “Closing out a game like this is a real confidence builder for our team.” Billy Garrett Jr. was named to the Big East Honor Roll after averaging 18 points, four rebounds and 3.5 assists against Georgetown and St. John‘s.

ABOUT SETON HALL (13-4, 3-2): Khadeen Carrington was named the Big East Rookie of the Week for the second time after scoring a career-high 20 points off the bench against Butler. Sterling Gibbs continued his recent tear in conference play by knocking down six 3-pointers en route to 30 points versus the Bulldogs, and is averaging 21 points and 4.8 assists in his last five games. “We’re getting a little reliant on Sterling trying to bail us out,” coach Kevin Willard told reporters. “We got to do a better job of trying to help him and bail him out.”

TIP-INS

1. Seton Hall has won seven of the last nine meetings.

2. DePaul has lost three of its last four road games by double digits.

3. Gibbs has scored 30 or more points in two outings this season.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 76, DePaul 69