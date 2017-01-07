Preview: DePaul at Seton Hall

Seton Hall, fortunate to not be 0-2 in the Big East, attempts to push its home win streak to nine games Saturday against DePaul. The Pirates scored six points in the final 38 seconds to overcome Marquette on Sunday and send their record at the Prudential Center to 17-3 since the start of last season.

The late-game heroics, which were mostly supplied by Khadeen Carrington and Ismael Sanogo, may not be needed against a DePaul squad that has dropped four straight games, including its first two in the Big East. Carrington scored half of his 12 points in the final 38 seconds and also secured a crucial offensive rebound, and Sanogo had a late steal and an offensive board as Seton Hall averted its first 0-2 league start since 2009-10 - the year before Kevin Willard took over as coach. The Pirates snapped a three-game losing streak against DePaul by winning both meetings last season and would like to get on a roll ahead of a Jan. 16 game at No. 1 Villanova. The Blue Demons have not been embarrassed in dropping their first two league games to Villanova and St. John's, but Dave Leitao's team can't seem to play well to start both halves.

TV: Noon ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT DEPAUL (7-8, 0-2 Big East): As he was in early December, Eli Cain seems to be mired in a shooting slump for the Blue Demons, whose last season without a losing streak of at least four games was 2006-07. The sophomore guard was 3-of-28, including 0-of-8 from 3-point land, as DePaul closed its non-conference schedule with a pair of losses, but has been slightly better in the Big East at 37.5 percent in two games. The Blue Demons lack the talent cover for Cain (17.9 points per game) as only two other players - Billy Garrett, Jr. (14.7) and Tre'Darius McCallum (10.0) - post better than six points per game.

ABOUT SETON HALL (11-3, 1-1): Angel Delgado should have a field day against a DePaul team that has only one contributor listed at 6-8 or taller and he is little-used Levi Cook. Delgado, a 6-10 junior who rebounded nicely from a subpar game against No. 10 Creighton, recorded a double-double in eight straight games and 33 times overall, which is tops in the Big East and third in the country amongst active players. In four games against DePaul, Delgado averaged 10.3 points and 12 rebounds while shooting a robust 68 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. The Pirates recorded 71 second-chance points off Delgado's 57 offensive rebounds.

2. The teams have met every season since 2008 with Seton Hall winning nine of the 13 meetings to take a 12-6 edge in the series.

3. Seton Hall has gone 29 games without a losing streak.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 75, DePaul 65