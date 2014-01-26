Depleted DePaul falls to Seton Hall

NEWARK, N.J. -- DePaul was hoping for its most conference wins in January since 2008, but its modest goal was dashed with two starters on the bench in Seton Hall’s 86-69 victory on Saturday night at the Prudential Center.

The Blue Demons (10-11, 2-6 Big East) were without senior forward Cleveland Melvin, who was suspended for a violation of team rules, and freshman guard Billy Garrett Jr., who was sick.

DePaul was also without its best defensive player, junior guard Charles McKinney, who sprained an ankle against Xavier on Monday.

Blue Demons coach Oliver Purnell was not clear on when the three players would return, but noted his team has a week off to recuperate before facing Providence next Saturday.

Freshman DeJuan Marrero made his second start of the season, filling in for Melvin. Senior guard Edwind McGhee started his first game of the season in place of Garrett. Marrero scored five points and McGhee added two points.

Durrell McDonald joined McGhee and Brandon Young in the Blue Demons’ backcourt as Purnell used a three-guard offense.

Young led DePaul with 23 points.

Related Coverage Preview: DePaul at Seton Hall

“We talked to him about leadership,” Purnell said. “He’s responded. He said he’s got to accept more responsibility as a senior leader and I thought he did that today. He didn’t let up and I thought that was a good sign.”

The Blue Demons’ inexperience showed in their guard play. McDonald had four of DePaul’s 14 turnovers. Seton Hall took advantage, scoring 21 points off the miscues.

“We turned the ball over at the top,” Purnell said. “We affectionately call them Pick 6’s where you can’t defend them. We gave up 19 first-half points on turnovers. That’s where we miss Billy Garrett.”

Purnell’s team hasn’t won as many as three conference games in January since 2008.

Senior swingman Fuquan Edwin scored 30 points for Seton Hall (12-8, 3-4), five points shy of his career-high.

“He (Edwin) is a heck of a player and he’s playing well,” Purnell said. “He’s the best defender that I’ve seen in a very long time. His defense turned into his offense.”

Seton Hall opened a 59-39 lead with 12:59 to play. The Blue Demons’ last lead of the game was 4-2.

Edwin was unstoppable in the first half. Playing on the wing, he poured in 22 points to help Seton Hall to a 45-25 advantage. The 25 points were DePaul’s second lowest in the first half this season.

The Blue Demons got to within 29-19 with 5:39 left in the half after guard R.J. Curington buried a 3-pointer but fell victim to an 11-2 Seton Hall burst that moved the Pirates’ lead to 40-21 with 3:28 to play.

Curington led the Blue Demons with 10 points in the half.

DePaul committed five turnovers in the first five minutes and trailed 13-4. Edwin scored 10 points during the run.

Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard empathized with Purnell’s short-handed situation. Since last season, the Pirates have been dealing with a variety of injuries among their key players.

“Oliver’s team battled their hearts out,” Willard said. “You get used to having weapons with certain guys and all of a sudden you don’t have those guys and you try and plug somebody in who hasn’t done it and has never taken those shots, you’re just not going to score.”

Purnell’s team is 1-4 on the road in the Big East, which lacks the star power of departed schools like Louisville, Syracuse and Pittsburgh.

“There are no nights off,” Purnell said. “Some good teams went out of the conference, but some good teams went in. Creighton and Xavier are right at the top of our standings.”

NOTES: Seton Hall G/F Fuquan Edwin is third in the nation in steals with 46 in 14 games, a 3.21 average per game. ... Edwin became the 21st Pirates player to pass the 1,400-point mark when he scored 12 points at St. John’s on Thursday. ... DePaul leads the Big East in offensive rebounding with a 13.2 average. ... The Blue Demons have been outscored in their first seven Big East games by an average of 9.3 points, the most in the conference.