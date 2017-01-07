Rodriguez sparks Seton Hall rout of DePaul

Desi Rodriguez scored 25 points and Angel Delgado added 20 as Seton Hall crushed DePaul 87-56 Saturday afternoon in Big East action at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Rodriguez did pretty much all of his damage in a red-hot first half. The junior forward scored 10 points in the game's first five minutes and hit all nine of his field goal attempts for 23 points before the break. He ended the game 10-for-13 from the field and hit five of his seven 3-point attempts.

Delgado, meanwhile, recorded his ninth consecutive double-double. The junior forward pulled down 12 rebounds to go with his 20 points that came on an 8-of-9 shooting effort from the floor.

As a team, Seton Hall (12-3, 2-1 Big East) shot an impressive 54.1 percent from the field and made 13 of its 28 3-pointers. The Pirates, who led for nearly the entire game, owned a 42-27 rebounding edge and forced 16 DePaul turnovers.

The Blue Demons (7-9, 0-3 Big East) were led by senior guard Billy Garrett's 22 points. Garrett shot 8-for-11 from the floor, but no other DePaul player made more than three shots from the field.

As a team, DePaul shot just 37 percent from the field and was just 4-for-14 beyond the 3-point arc. It was the fifth straight loss for the Blue Demons, who have not won since beating Southeast Missouri State on Dec. 19.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall has won eight of its last nine games. The only slip up for the Pirates came at Creighton to start the Big East season. Seton Hall will be tested in the next two weeks, though, as the team's next three games are all on the road.