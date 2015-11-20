Preview: DePaul vs. South Carolina

A pair of big men from Lithuania have paced South Carolina to 2-0 start. The duo will be the focal point again when the Gamecocks face DePaul in the first round of the Paradise Jam at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands on Friday.

Seniors Laimonas Chatkevicius and Mindaugas Kacinas combined for 39 points and 19 rebounds as South Carolina topped Oral Roberts on Monday night. It was a career night for Chatkevicius who scored 27 points as the Gamecocks dominated the boards. Dave Leitao’s second term at DePaul got off to a good start when the Blue Demons edged Western Michigan. Penn State, however, held off visiting DePaul in the Blue Demons’ second game.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network.

ABOUT DEPAUL (1-1): Myke Henry led three DePaul players in double-figures with 17 points and nine rebounds but the Blue Demons dropped a road game at Penn State on Tuesday in the Gavitt Tipoff Games pitting the Big East against the Big Ten. Billy Garrett Jr., a preseason Big East second-team selection, scored 18 points in the Blue Demons’ opener. Garrett and Henry both averaged a dozen points a game for DePaul last season when the Blue Demons went 12-20, last season.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (2-0): Kacinas notched his fourth career double-double, with 12 points and 13 rebounds in the win over Oral Roberts. The Gamecocks promise to be a force on the backboards and they didn’t disappoint against the Eagles posting a 19-4 advantage on the offensive glass. “We get so many possessions in a game because of his relentless desire on the offensive rebound,” coach Frank Martin said after the game.

TIP-INS

1. South Carolina committed just six turnovers its fewest in Martin’s tenure with the team.

2. DePaul leads the all-time series 4-2.

3. DePaul was picked to finish eighth in the Big East preseason poll.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 77, DePaul 69