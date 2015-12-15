Preview: DePaul at Stanford

Stanford, which has been looking for a consistent scoring threat since losing three starters to graduation last season, might finally have its answer. Senior forward Rosco Allen is averaging 21 points over his last two games and taking on a greater offensive role for the Cardinal, who aim for their third straight win Tuesday against visiting DePaul.

Allen is 7-of-12 from 3-point range over the last two games and finished with a team-high 17 points in last Saturday’s 64-50 win over Dartmouth. “Rosco is starting to come into his own,” coach Johnny Dawkins told reporters. “He needs to be aggressive and he needs to be one of our scorers. His mindset is one of attacking and he’s elevating his game.” Allen is shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 48.4 percent from beyond the arc for a Stanford team that ranks last in the Pac-12 in scoring at 70.7 points per game. The Cardinal will need another strong effort from Allen against DePaul, which saw its four-game winning streak come to an end with Saturday’s 66-44 home loss to unbeaten Little Rock.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT DEPAUL (5-4): Junior point guard Billy Garrett Jr. averaged 17.5 points and 4.5 steals during the Blue Demons’ winning streak, but the preseason All-Big East second-team selection finished with two points on 1-of-6 shooting against Little Rock. Coach Dave Leitao has been pleased with the play of reigning Big East freshman of the week Eli Cain, who has played everywhere from point guard to power forward and averaged 14 points on 60 percent shooting over his last four games. Center Tommy Hamilton, a 6-foot-11 junior, averages 10.8 points along with a team-high 7.4 rebounds and will need another strong effort against Stanford’s taller frontline.

ABOUT STANFORD (4-3): After taking two weeks off for finals, the Cardinal opened a seven-game homestand with a strong performance against Dartmouth. Since losing three in a row to SMU, Saint Mary’s and Villanova by an average of 15.3 points, Stanford has beaten Arkansas and Dartmouth behind the play of Allen and fellow forward Reid Travis, who averages 12.9 points on 54.8 percent shooting and leads the team with 7.1 rebounds per game. Guard Dorian Pickens is mired in a mini-shooting slump but senior Christian Sanders continues to provide veteran leadership at the point in place of Robert Cartwright, who suffered a season-ending compound fracture in his right arm last month.

TIP-INS

1. DePaul F Myke Henry scored a career-high 29 points in last season’s 87-72 home victory over Stanford.

2. Stanford is 95-31 at Maples Pavilion under Dawkins.

3. Allen and Travis scored a combined 22 points in last season’s loss to the Blue Demons.

PREDICTION: Stanford 68, DePaul 64