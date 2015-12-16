Stanford 79, DePaul 60

Junior guard Marcus Allen scored 17 points, helping Stanford beat visiting DePaul 79-60 on Tuesday night at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif.

Sophomore guard Dorian Pickens came off the bench to score 16 points for Stanford (5-3). Senior forward Rosco Allen had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists, and sophomore forward Reid Travis added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Senior guard Aaron Simpson scored 16 points to lead DePaul (5-5). Junior guard Billy Garrett Jr. scored 15 points and senior forward Myke Henry had 13.

Stanford took a 19-8 lead on a 3-pointer by Marcus Allen with 13:46 to play in the opening period. The Cardinal went up by 18 when Rosco Allen made a 3-pointer with 1:08 remaining and carried a 15-point lead into the break.

DePaul rallied to cut Stanford’s lead to 47-37 on a layup by Garrett with 14:25 to go, but the Blue Demons couldn’t sustain the momentum. The Cardinal responded with a 7-0 run to push the lead back to 17. DePaul mounted one last charge to get within 11 with 10:45 to play, but moments later Stanford answered with a 13-2 run to extend its lead to 23 points.