Preview: DePaul at St. John's

In a season marked by winning and losing streaks, St. John's is currently experiencing one of the latter heading into Monday's Big East game against visiting DePaul. The Red Storm, who have enjoyed a pair of three-game winning streaks, need a victory over the Blue Demons to avoid their second five-game losing streak of the season.

"It has a lot to do with it," head coach Chris Mullin told the media on whether his team's inexperience has contributed to its current four-game skid. "We're going through some growing pains. That's what happens when you grow up." The schedule has not been kind of late to the Red Storm with three games against ranked opponents, but there is no excuse for a 28-point loss at Georgetown. A return for the final game this season at Carnesecca Arena, where the Red Storm are 5-2, should help St. John's and Shamorie Ponds. The freshman Ponds, who has put up 15.7 points per game during the losing streak, has averaged 19.7 points and 52.6 shooting on campus. The Blue Demons broke a five-game losing streak of their own by beating Providence before returning to their losing ways in a 25-point loss to Marquette on Saturday.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, FS1.

ABOUT DEPAUL (8-10, 1-4 Big East): While it seemed impossible earlier in the season, Billy Garrett, Jr. has a chance to overtake sophomore Eli Cain for the team scoring lead. Garrett, who is currently averaging 14.9 points to Cain's 16.4, has reached double figures in eight straight games to bring his career total to 85 such games. The senior from Chicago has moved into 15th place on the school's all-time scoring list with 1,422 points, to second in made free throws with 513 in 608 attempts (84.3 percent) and to 10th in assists with 383 helpers.

ABOUT ST. JOHN'S (8-11, 2-4 Big East): After scoring 77 points in games against DePaul, No. 10 Creighton and No. 16 Xavier, freshman Marcus LoVett fell back to earth in the last two contests, scoring 22 total points on 36.8 percent shooting. LoVett and sophomore Federico Mussini have also fared pretty well on campus, combining for 29.8 points per game and 33 3-pointers. Mussini, who missed three games due to an infection, has struggled of late, posting five straight games in single digits after registering five straight in double figures.

TIP-INS

1. With 179 made 3-pointers in 19 games, the Red Storm are on pace to break the school record of 226 3-pointers set by 1998-99 squad.

2. After rallying for a 79-73 victory over DePaul on New Year's Day, St. John's has now won 12 of the last 15 meetings to grab a 21-17 advantage in the series.

3. With 105 made free throws in 114 attempts (92.1 percent), Garrett has scored nearly 40 percent of his points from the foul line.

PREDICTION: St. John's 75, DePaul 65