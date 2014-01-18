Preview: DePaul at Villanova

The trap has been set for No. 6 Villanova -- or so visiting DePaul can hope. The Blue Demons visit Philadelphia to face the Wildcats on Saturday, two days before Villanova’s showdown with No. 19 Creighton. It would be easy enough for the Wildcats to overlook a DePaul team that has hovered around .500 all season, but the Blue Demons have won two straight following a three-game skid to start Big East play and are coming off a 77-75 home victory over St. John’s on Tuesday.The Wildcats have won four straight since their lone defeat, a 78-62 loss at Syracuse on Dec. 28, but they had to rally from a halftime deficit to win at St. John’s last Saturday. “We’re a tough-minded team, and that comes from coach getting on us in practice and bringing us together,” leading scorer JayVaughn Pinkston told reporters. Villanova has won six straight in the series and eight of 10 meetings in coach Jay Wright’s tenure.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, FSN

ABOUT DEPAUL (10-8, 2-3 Big East): The Blue Demons’ last three wins have come by a combined eights points, including a 99-94 double-overtime victory at Butler. That’s a sign of budding maturity for a team that leans heavily on freshmen Billy Garrett Jr. (11.6 points) and Tommy Hamilton IV (9.5 points, 5.3 rebounds). The two have emerged to complement the senior duo of Cleveland Melvin (16.6 points, 6.6 rebounds) and Brandon Young (14.6 points, 4.2 assists).

ABOUT VILLANOVA (15-1, 4-0): The Wildcats struggled on offense in their 74-67 win at St. John‘s, belying their typical efficiency at that end of the floor. Pinkston (16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds) leads a trio of double-digit scorers and has been even more effective in conference play, and Darrun Hilliard (13.9 points) and James Bell (13.8 points, 6.1 rebounds) also can put up big numbers. Villanova gets a boost off the bench from standout freshman Josh Hart (9.9 points, 4.7 rebounds), who has been named Big East Rookie of the Week three times in the past four weeks.

TIP-INS

1. Villanova has held 46 consecutive opponents under 50 percent shooting dating to Nov. 16, 2012, against Alabama.

2. The Blue Demons haven’t won three straight conference games in the same season since February 2007.

3. The Wildcats have made 10 or more 3-pointers eight times this season, including seven of the past 10 games.

PREDICTION: Villanova 77, DePaul 69