Preview: DePaul at Villanova

With JayVaughn Pinkston enduring a tough senior season, Daniel Ochefu has proved to be the savior for Villanova. The sixth-ranked Wildcats seek another strong performance out of their junior center when they host DePaul on Saturday. Ochefu, who averaged 5.7 points and 6.1 rebounds last season, has increased those figures to 10.3 and 9.0, respectively, including averages of 13.8 points and 13.5 rebounds in the last four contests.

“He just keeps improving every day,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said after Tuesday’s 18-point win over St. John‘s. “He had (career highs of 19 points and 24 rebounds) at Seton Hall and came back to practice just wanting to get better. The older guys look for him more and he’s more confident.” Ochefu has shot 75 percent from the floor in the last four games - a far cry from the struggles of Pinkston, who is shooting 41.4 percent and averaging 10.3 points this season after making 52.1 percent and scoring 14.1 points as a junior. DePaul has won three straight games - one shy of its season high.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT DEPAUL (9-7, 3-0 Big East): The Blue Demons are 3-0 in the Big East for the first time since joining the conference in 2005-06 - a huge surprise for a team picked to finish last in the 10-team league. “We certainly felt as a group we were better than that,” said coach Oliver Purnell, whose team squeaked past Marquette and Xavier before defeating Creighton 70-60 on Wednesday. “But we also understood we finished last last year and we had to prove it.” DePaul has four double-digit scorers, including sophomore guard Billy Garrett Jr. (13.1 points), who is 9-of-13 from 3-point range in his last four games.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (14-1, 2-1): Darrun Hilliard II is Villanova’s leading scorer (13.0) and deposited a team-high 21 points against St. John’s while making three 3-pointers for the second straight game. Four other Wildcats average between 10.2 and 10.7 points, although Pinkston remains an enigma following back-to-back seven-point efforts. Second-leading scorer Dylan Ennis (10.7) bounced back from a scoreless effort against Seton Hall to record 15 points and a career-high nine rebounds versus the Red Storm.

TIP-INS

1. Hilliard has committed 12 turnovers in 14 games, while fellow G Ryan Arcidiacono owns a nifty 64-to-17 assist-to-turnover ratio.

2. The Wildcats have won eight straight meetings, including wins last season by 24 and 25 points.

3. Entering Thursday’s action, the Blue Demons ranked 317th out of 351 Division I teams in rebounding.

PREDICTION: Villanova 66, DePaul 62