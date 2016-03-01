Preview: DePaul at Villanova

No. 2 Villanova can clinch the Big East regular-season title outright Tuesday in a home affair with DePaul. The Wildcats currently can do no worse than share the league crown with Xavier, which topped Villanova last week, but a win in either of their last two games would leave the Wildcats alone at the top of the standings for the third straight season.

Following the loss to Xavier, Villanova rebounded with a 10-point win at Marquette, increasing the likelihood of the team earning a No. 1 seed in this month’s NCAA Tournament. DePaul, meanwhile, is locked into ninth in the 10-team Big East. The teams met on Feb. 9 at DePaul, where Villanova rolled to a 27-point victory behind 18 points from Josh Hart and 14 from Darryl Reynolds. Freshman Eli Cain led the Blue Demons with 15 points in that game and registered a team-high 22 points in Saturday’s loss at Providence.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT DEPAUL (9-19, 3-13 Big East): The Blue Demons notched a rare league win by topping St. John’s last week before allowing Providence to shoot nearly 50 percent from the field in a lopsided defeat over the weekend. Reserve guard Darrick Wood rebounded from three straight quiet games to post 15 points and three steals against the Friars. After recording 18 points and 10 assists versus the Red Storm, Billy Garrett Jr. was limited to 10 points on 2-of-8 shooting without an assist in the defeat to Providence.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (25-4, 14-2): Hart averages 15.1 points to pace five players averaging double-figure points on the season for Villanova, which is a below-average 3-point shooting team at 33 percent. That said, the Wildcats’ top seven scorers include six players who have made at least 19 3-pointers on the season, led by Kris Jenkins (62) and Ryan Arcidiacono (50). Daniel Ochefu is the only non-shooter among the WIldcats’ core players, but he notched 18 points and 12 rebounds against Marquette and has shot at least 60 percent in seven straight games.

TIP-INS

1. The Wildcats have won 11 straight meetings; DePaul’s last win over Villanova was an 84-76 victory on Jan. 3, 2008.

2. Garrett is 2-of-15 from 3-point range over his last three games.

3. Jenkins is averaging 20.3 points over his last three games.

PREDICTION: Villanova 77, DePaul 50