Villanova puts DePaul in its place

PHILADELPHIA -- Off to its best start in 10 years since joining the Big East, DePaul was feeling confident heading into a big road matchup with No. 8 Villanova.

The Wildcats wasted little time reminding the Blue Demons that they still have plenty of work to do.

Junior guard Ryan Arcidiacono and the Wildcats came out firing, jumping all over DePaul and running away with an 81-64 victory in front of a sellout crowd at the Pavilion on Saturday.

Villanova (15-1, 3-1 Big East) couldn’t miss all afternoon long, making more than 60 percent of its shots over the first 20 minutes. The Wildcats made their last eight shots and took a 45-24 lead at halftime.

“That was a great first half for us. We really played well on both ends of the floor,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “It started with our defense and we really moved the ball and shared the ball well, and when you get a lead like that at halftime at home, it’s pretty tough for a (visiting) team in the second half.”

Related Coverage Preview: DePaul at Villanova

That advantage would grow to as large as 34 midway through the second half before a few late buckets by the Blue Demons made the final score somewhat respectable.

“I thought Villanova came out and hit us with a pretty good blow,” DePaul coach Oliver Purnell said. “We started rushing things offensively and getting impatient and they did a good job of being physical with us on the defensive end.”

The Wildcats stayed hot from 3-point range all game long, going 13 of 29 (44.8 percent) from beyond the arc as both senior guard Darrun Hilliard and Arcidiacono hit four 3-pointers apiece. Villanova shot 30 of 56 (53.6 percent) from the floor and it was the second consecutive league game in which the Wildcats made at least half their shots.

The 13 made 3-pointers tied a season high for Villanova, whose offense has revolved somewhat too heavily around the long-range shot at times.

“You can fall in love with the three,” Wright said. “You can always get them off; you just want to get off good ones. That’s the one thing we’re trying to concentrate on, just get good ones.”

Hilliard led the way with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting, while Arcidiacono added 14 as the only other member of the Wildcats in double figures. Junior forward JayVaughn Pinkston and sophomore guard Josh Hart had nine apiece, while sophomore forward Kris Jenkins added eight.

After a rough start to the season, DePaul (9-8, 3-1 Big East) surprised many around the country by winning its first three league games of the season, including home wins against Marquette and Xavier plus a road win at Creighton.

But on Saturday the Blue Demons looked more like the team that went 3-15 in conference play last season, giving up a season high in points as they couldn’t stop a potent and balanced opponent.

“We just said it’s going to get harder,” Purnell said. “If we have a collective will and we can get late in the second half, we have a chance. Obviously, neither one of those things happened.”

Early on, the visitors looked like they would be competitive, taking a quick 5-3 lead. A 13-0 run by Villanova quickly put some distance between the two teams, and an 8-0 run shortly after that made it a 24-9 ballgame and DePaul never got the momentum back.

“It’s not so much thinking about what the other team has done previously; it’s more thinking about how we want to start the game,” Arcidiacono said. “We know it’s been a struggle for us, starting games, so we’ve been working on it in practice, trying to start practice like today.”

DePaul was led by 12 points from sophomore center Tommy Hamilton IV, with classmate Darrick Wood chipping in 10 as the only other player on his team in double figures.

NOTES: Villanova coach Jay Wright picked up his 300th career win Tuesday, when the Wildcats beat St. John‘s. He’s the third coach in school history with 300 wins (Alexander Severance, Rollie Massimino). ... DePaul entered play with the third-highest scoring offense (73.4 ppg) in the Big East, but the worst scoring defense (72.9 ppg) in the conference. Villanova was second both offensively (76.9 ppg) and defensively (60.3 ppg). ... Since DePaul joined the Big East in 2005-06, Villanova has a 10-1 record against the Blue Demons, with the only loss coming on Jan. 3, 2008. ... DePaul’s 3-0 start in conference play was its best since joining the league and only the second time in 10 years it had a winning league record through three games.