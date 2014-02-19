Preview: DePaul at Xavie

Xavier attempts to dig itself out of a tough stretch and surely has the right opponent on tap when it hosts struggling DePaul on Wednesday. The Musketeers have lost four of six games after a strong start and are now part of a five-team pack battling for third place in the Big East. The Blue Demons have lost eight consecutive games in a miserable season with the last four coming by an average of 18 points.

DePaul has been unable to compete in the Big East in recent seasons – the Blue Demons are 8-59 in Big East play in coach Oliver Purnell’s four seasons – and recently dismissed leading scorer and rebounder Cleveland Melvin. DePaul is 3-7 on the road – 1-6 in Big East games – while Xavier is a stout 13-1 at home with the lone loss coming against Seton Hall on Feb. 1. The Musketeers, who defeated DePaul 84-74 on Jan. 20, committed a season-high 19 turnovers while suffering an 81-72 loss at Marquette on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT DEPAUL (10-16, 2-11 Big East): Guard Brandon Young has been a bright spot in the dismal campaign with a 15.2 scoring average to go with a team-best 44 steals. Young ranks fourth in school annals with 501 career assists and is the only player in DePaul history with at least 1,200 points, 400 assists and 100 3-point baskets. “There have been a lot of great players who have come through the DePaul program,” Young told reporters. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates. It’s an honor and a blessing to have my name up there with the all-time greats.”

ABOUT XAVIER (17-8, 7-5): Leading scorer Semaj Christon (16.6) rolled up 27 points on 9-of-12 shooting when the Musketeers defeated the Blue Demons last month. The sophomore guard has reached double digits in 13 consecutive games and also has racked up a team-best 34 steals. Center Matt Stainbrook has been strong inside with averages of 11.1 points and 8.8 rebounds along with a team-best 29 blocked shots while point guard Dee Davis is contributing 4.9 assists per outing.

TIP-INS

1. DePaul leads the series 8-4, though Xavier has won the past two meetings.

2. Blue Demons G Billy Garrett Jr. (11.5 average) is 3-of-12 shooting over the past two games.

3. Stainbrook has 10 double-digit outings on the boards this season.

PREDICTION: Xavier 82, DePaul 56