Preview: DePaul at Xavier

DePaul continues a rugged three-games-in-six-days road trip Saturday afternoon when it visits Xavier. The Blue Demons, who compiled a total of 10 conference wins over the past six seasons, enter the contest in a three-way tie for first place in the Big East with a 5-2 mark along with Georgetown and Providence. DePaul, which plays at Providence on Tuesday, started the trip with an impressive 64-60 come-from-behind victory at No. 24 Seton Hall on Thursday, snapping a 51-game losing streak against ranked opponents.

The Blue Demons now have a quick turnaround and face an Xavier team that is 10-0 at home this season and comes in smarting after a 69-66 overtime loss at Providence. DePaul, behind 15 points and 10 assists from Billy Garrett Jr., edged the Musketeers, 71-68, in the first meeting on Jan. 3 in Chicago. “We’ve got a team that coming into Cintas Center that beat us on the road a couple of weeks ago, and we’ve got to be ready to go at noon Saturday,” Xavier coach Chris Mack told Cincinnati.com. “We’re thinking forward instead of behind.”

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT DEPAUL (11-9, 5-2 Big East): The Blue Demons, who sputtered to a 6-7 record in nonconference play, bring a two-game win streak into the contest after Thursday night’s upset of Seton Hall, the team’s first road victory over a ranked team since a 84-81 win at No. 16 Wake Forest on Dec. 13, 2005. Illinois transfer Myke Henry leads the team in scoring (13.4) and is second in rebounding (5.6) while Garrett is second in scoring (13.3) and shooting 39.3 from 3-point range. Forward Jamee Crockett (10.9) and 6-foot-11 center Tommy Hamilton IV (10.6) also are averaging in double figures.

ABOUT XAVIER (12-7, 3-4): The Musketeers lead the Big East and rank 20th nationally in scoring offense (77.8) and also rank 12th nationally in field-goal percentage (48.8). Senior center Matt Stainbrook leads the team in scoring (12.6) and rebounding (7.2) while shooting 62.3 percent from the floor. Freshman forward Trevon Bluiett (11.8) and guard Myles Davis (10 per game) also are averaging in double figures while senior point guard Dee Davis ranks second in the Big East in assists (5.7).

TIP-INS

1. DePaul hasn’t won six games in Big East play since the 2007-08 season when the Blue Demons finished 6-12.

2. The Blue Demons are 0-6 when allowing 80 or more points.

3. Xavier G Myles Davis leads the Big East in free throw shooting (88.0).

PREDICTION: Xavier 83, DePaul 77