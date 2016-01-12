Preview: DePaul at Xavier

No. 8 Xavier has rebounded from a blowout loss with two straight victories and looks to extend that streak when it hosts DePaul on Tuesday in a Big East matchup. The Musketeers knocked off Butler and St. John’s by an average of 13.5 points after first-place Villanova routed them 95-64 on New Year’s Eve, while DePaul is tied for last in the conference.

Myles Davis has stepped up for Xavier in the absence of talented freshman backcourt mate Edmond Sumner (concussion) the last two games by averaging 15 points and 4.5 assists. The Musketeers still boast four double-figure scorers without Sumner in the lineup and average 80.2 points to rank third in the league – 10.4 more than the Blue Demons. DePaul has dropped four straight to start Big East play after upsetting then-No. 20 George Washington by 21 points on Dec. 22. Guard Billy Garrett Jr. leads the Blue Demons in scoring and has averaged 16.5 points and 4.5 assists in conference games.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, FS1

ABOUT DEPAUL (6-10, 0-4 Big East): Garrett (14.7 points, 3.9 assists) and forward Myke Henry (13.7 points) are the only two players averaging double figures while the Blue Demons have turned over the ball 16.5 times per game in league play. DePaul coughed up the ball 16 times and shot 35.7 percent in its 74-63 loss at Georgetown on Saturday. Center Tommy Hamilton IV scored 19 points in the 77-72 loss to Butler last Tuesday but has averaged 5.3 in the other Big East games.

ABOUT XAVIER (14-1, 2-1): The Musketeers are averaging 17 turnovers in three Big East games, almost entirely without Sumner running the show. Coach Chris Mack told reporters he thinks Sumner will be back “sooner than later,” which would take pressure off Davis and leading scorer Trevon Bluiett (14.5) in the backcourt. The 6-6 Bluiett, who also grabs 6.9 rebounds per game, has struggled from the field at times, making just 22-of-69 shots over his last six contests and shooting 40.8 percent overall.

TIP-INS

1. Xavier’s 6-10 F Jalen Reynolds has averaged 11.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in his last two contests.

2. DePaul is averaging only 12.7 assists and 4.4 steals – last in the Big East in both categories.

3. Davis is among the national leaders in free-throw percentage at 95.2 and has converted 23 straight.

PREDICTION: Xavier 80, DePaul 68