No. 25 Xavier is showing plenty of fight since losing standout sophomore Edmond Sumner for the season and will try to extend its winning streak to four when struggling DePaul visits on Wednesday in a Big East clash. The Musketeers held on to beat St. John’s when Sumner suffered a knee injury before edging Seton Hall and Creighton by two points each.

“I was proud of our guys for not being perfect but being able to. … get down by 11 and still have the fortitude to come back,” Xavier coach Chris Mack told reporters Saturday after his team improved to 5-1 in games decided by four points or fewer with an 82-80 triumph over the Bluejays. “We made some big-time plays and made some big-time shots down the stretch.” Junior guard Trevon Bluiett, who is probable with an ankle injury, averaged 25 points over the last five games for the Musketeers and earned his second straight Big East Player of the Week honor Monday. DePaul must find a way to limit Bluiett if it is to end a six-game slide after the Blue Demons suffered a 92-79 setback against Marquette on Saturday. DePaul is searching for more scoring depth and has struggled defensively while allowing a Big East-worst 45.5 percent shooting from the field.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT DEPAUL (8-15, 1-9 Big East): Junior forward Tre’Darius McCallum stepped up with a season-high 21 points on Saturday to push his average to 10.3 and is one of just three players scoring more than 5.5 per game. Sophomore Eli Cain leads the way at 16.5 points per game and senior backcourt mate Billy Garrett Jr. is next at 15.7 for the Blue Demons, who make a league-low 5.7 from 3-point range per contest. Freshman guard Brandon Cyrus has scored 12 points in two of the last three games, while junior forward Joe Hanel (five points per game, 5.1 rebounds) added a dozen on Saturday.

ABOUT XAVIER (17-6, 7-3): Bluiett averages 18.6 points and six rebounds overall, but has been a major force over the last five games while draining 41-of-70 shots from the field and 20-of-33 beyond the arc. “I see some things in (Bluiett) I haven’t seen in two-and-a-half years,” Mack told reporters. “It’s really, really exciting.” The Musketeers had others step up without Sumner’s 15 points per game, as freshmen Tyrique Jones (16) and Quentin Goodin (15) got the job done Saturday after Kaiser Gates (13) and Sean O’Mara (11) contributed Wednesday against Seton Hall.

TIP-INS

1. McCallum leads the team in rebounding (seven per game) and is 20-for-46 from 3-point range since starting the season 0-for-15.

2. Xavier junior G J.P. Macura, who is averaging 14.2 points, has made 13-of-23 from the field during the winning streak.

3. The Musketeers won both matchups last season by a combined 41 points.

PREDICTION: Xavier 78, DePaul 64