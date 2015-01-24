FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Xavier 89, DePaul 76
January 24, 2015 / 7:47 PM / 3 years ago

Xavier 89, DePaul 76

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Xavier 89, DePaul 76: Matt Stainbrook scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished off six assists to help rally the host Musketeers to the Big East victory.

Myles Davis scored a game-high 25 points, freshman Trevon Bluiett had a career-high 21 points and J.P. Macura added 10 points for Xavier (13-7, 4-4), which improved to 11-0 at home this season. The Musketeers, who trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half, outscored the Blue Demons, 47-26, in the second half while connecting on 17-of-26 shots.

Tommy Hamilton IV scored 15 points, Aaron Simpson chipped in with 14 points and Myke Henry finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for DePaul (11-10, 5-3). Darrick Wood added 11 points for the Blue Demons, who shot just 30 percent in the second half, including 2-of-13 on 3-point attempts.

Hamilton, who had scored five points combined in his previous three games on 1-of-9 shooting, connected on all five of his first-half field goal tries, including 3-of-3 3-pointers, en route to 13 points as DePaul took a 50-42 halftime lead. The Blue Demons shot a blistering 63.3 percent from the floor, including 11-of-19 from 3-point range.

Xavier connected on its first eight field goals to start the second half as part of a 24-8 run to take a 66-59 lead. DePaul got as close as three points, 72-69, on a layup by Wood with a little less than eight minutes to go but Xavier answered with a 8-1 run capped by a Davis layup and the Blue Demons never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Xavier finished with a 52-24 edge in points in the paint. ... DePaul fell to 0-7 when allowing 80 or more points in a game. ... Xavier forced 14 DePaul turnovers while committing just five of its own and finished with a 17-8 advantage in points off turnovers.

