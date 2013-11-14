Preview: Detroit at Connecticut

Shabazz Napier returned to school for his senior season and No. 20 Connecticut is reaping the rewards. Napier will look for his third straight strong effort to start the season when the Huskies host Detroit on Thursday. The point guard put together his second career triple-double in a win over Yale on Monday after a big game in the season opener helped Connecticut hold off Maryland.

Unlike the strong Jim Calhoun-coached teams of the past, this Huskies squad is based around the perimeter with little strength inside. Napier, Omar Calhoun, Ryan Boatright and DeAndre Daniels are trying to make up for the size deficit with speed and shooting ability. The Titans lost Horizon League Player of the Year Ray McCallum to the NBA and struggled to replace the offense in their first road game.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SNY (Connecticut), ESPN3

ABOUT DETROIT (1-1): The Titans opened the season on the road at South Alabama and shot 28.9 percent in a 74-58 setback, including 1-for-14 from 3-point range. Carlton Brundidge, who is taking over McCallum’s vacated spot after transferring in from Michigan, went 6-for-16 from the floor at South Alabama and was just 1-for-6 when Detroit evened its record by thrashing non-Division I Michigan-Dearborn 106-51 on Monday. The leading scorer in each of the first two games was junior forward Juwan Howard, Jr., the son of former NBA forward Juwan Howard.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (2-0): Napier came away from his triple-double excited about the plethora of scoring options that surround him on the Huskies’ perimeter. “Our depth is so crazy, I don’t need to score,” Napier said. “I told the team, ‘You know guys, we don’t need someone to score 20-plus every game.’ It’s going to be all-around scoring and it should be that way.” Connecticut went 11-for-17 from 3-point range in the 80-62 victory over Yale and got a glimpse of a defensive presence in the middle from freshman center Amida Brimah, who came off the bench and blocked seven shots.

TIP-INS

1. Connecticut F Niels Giffey went 8-of-9 from 3-point range in the first two games.

2. The Titans are averaging 51.5 rebounds, including 22.5 offensive boards.

3. Brimah has 10 blocks in a total of 39 minutes.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 92, Detroit 63