No. 20 Connecticut 101, Detroit 55: Omar Calhoun led the way with 17 points and Niels Giffey added 15 off the bench as the Huskies cruised past the visiting Titans.

Shabazz Napier collected 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Ryan Boatright chipped in 12 points for Connecticut (3-0), which controlled the glass 52-34. The Huskies had 13 players score at least two points.

Juwan Howard Jr. scored 14 points for Detroit (1-2), which dropped to 0-2 on the road. Matthew Grant was the only other player in double figures with 15 points as the Titans struggled to 3-of-23 from 3-point range.

Connecticut ended the first half on a 35-9 run, capped by Boatright’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer that sent it into the break with a 48-26 advantage. Calhoun knocked down three 3-pointers as the Huskies went 7-of-11 from beyond the arc in the opening 20 minutes.

Napier’s 3-pointer just over four minutes into the second made it a 25-point edge and sparked a 20-2 run that left the Huskies with a 77-37 advantage and sent the starters to the bench. DeAndre Daniels, who was held scoreless in the first half, poured in eight points during that surge and finished with 11.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Huskies have not lost a non-conference game at Gampel Pavilion since falling to Detroit 67-61 in the 2001 NIT. … Connecticut C Amida Brimah blocked four shots and has swatted away 11 in the last two contests. … Detroit blocked three shots after averaging 10 in the first two games.