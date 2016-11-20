Preview: Detroit at Florida State

Florida State's offense is in high gear, and that is likely to continue as the Seminoles host defensively challenged Detroit on Sunday in an NIT Season Tip-off game. Florida State has scored 99 and 100 points in its last two games, wins over Iona and Winthrop, while the Titans have given up 93 points a game in losses to East Tennessee State (107) and Illinois (89).

Through the first two games, the Seminoles' two centers - 7-1 senior Michael Ojo and 7-4 sophomore Christ Koumadje - hadn't produced much offense, but that changed in Florida State's 100-86 win over Winthrop on Friday when the pair combined for 27 points and 13 rebounds. On a night when the standout starting backcourt of Dwayne Bacon (16.0 points a game) and Xavier Rathan-Mayes (9.3, 6.0 assists) was a combined 7-of-22 from the field, the performance of the big men was timely and also showed off the team's scoring depth. "They just come at you with waves of athleticism," Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey told reporters after the game. "Late in the game we created Florida State's recruiting tape for next year when they were just throwing alley-oops to everybody under the sun." That assessment doesn't bode well for the Horizon League's Titans, whose foes have shot 57.5 percent over the first three games.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ACC Network Extra

ABOUT DETROIT (1-2): The Titans have gotten balanced scoring with all five starters averaging in double figures, led by sophomore guard Josh McFolley (16.3 points), who scored 25 in the loss to East Tennessee State and is shooting 55.3 percent from 3-point range. Senior guard Jarod Williams (10.3 points) is off to a sizzling start, hitting 12-of-16 shots after averaging only 4.2 points last season, and the Titans are getting solid production from frontcourt starters Chris Jenkins (12.0 points, 6.3 rebounds), a 6-8 senior, and 6-7 junior college transfer Jaleel Hogan (10.0 points). It's likely first-year coach Bacari Alexander's focus coming into this game is shoring up the defense, which allowed East Tennessee State to shoot 68.3 percent before showing some improvement against Illinois (51.9),

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE: (3-0): Although Bacon is shooting only 42.9 percent from the field, coach Leonard Hamilton has to be thrilled with the sophomore guard's much-improved 3-point shooting (8-17, 47.1 percent after making 28.1 percent last season) that is sure to pay dividends as the season unfolds. Bacon's improved range and the ability of 6-11 freshman star Jonathan Isaac (14.7 points, 7-of-13 on 3-pointers) to shoot from beyond the arc make the Seminoles' offense a potential nightmare for their future foes. Rathan-Mayes is struggling with his shot (36.0 percent) but is averaging 6.0 assists while athletic 6-6 sophomore guard Terance Mann is also emerging as an offensive force (9.3 points, 72.2 percent shooting) on a team that is loaded with weapons.

TIP-INS

1. The Seminoles, who has one of the nation's tallest teams, are outrebounding their foes by 11.3 boards a game.

2. All 11 Florida State players who have scored so far this season are averaging 5.0 points or more.

3. Coach Alexander, who spent his six previous years before taking the Detroit job as an assistant at Michigan, was a standout player for the Titans and helped them earn consecutive NCAA Tournament berths in 1998 and 1989.

PREDICTION: Florida State 95, Detroit 74