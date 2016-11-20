Bacon helps Florida State trounce Detroit Mercy

Two games into the NIT Season Tip-Off and Florida State stands 2-0 -- the second win coming Sunday afternoon against Detroit Mercy, 100-71 at Tallahassee, Fla.

Sophomore guard Dwayne Bacon poured in a game-high 22 points for the Seminoles (4-0), who will next face Temple on Thanksgiving Day in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Bacon has led Florida State in scoring in three of the first four games, and the Seminoles -- who came in averaging 96 points a game -- scored at least 100 points for the second straight outing.

Florida State freshman forward Jonathan Isaac contributed 14 points and a career-high 10 rebounds, and the Seminoles used a 22-2 run midway through the second half to put the game well out of reach.

Titans forward Chris Jenkins scored 18 points and forward Jaleel Hogan added 14 in the latest loss, and the three defeats have come by an average of 26 points. Forward Aaron Foster-Smith led Detroit (1-3) with seven rebounds.

Detroit, which trailed 48-35 at intermission and closed to the gap to as few as eight points in the second half, fell to 1-3 in the early part of its 2016-17 season.

The Seminoles' defense smothered Detroit with 11 steals and six blocks in the win. Three other Florida State players also reached double digits on offense: Guard Trent Forrest scored 12 points to go along with five assists, while guard Terrance Mann added 11 points and guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes notched 10 points.