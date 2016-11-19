FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Illinois pulls away from Detroit Mercy
November 19, 2016 / 3:36 AM / 9 months ago

Illinois pulls away from Detroit Mercy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Illinois pulls away from Detroit Mercy

Illinois made eight of its first nine shots from the field in the second half to break away from Detroit Mercy for an 89-69 victory in the NIT Season Tip-Off on Friday night at State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.

Senior swingman Malcolm Hill scored five of his game-high 25 points in the opening minute of the second half to set the tone for Illinois (4-0). Senior guard Tracy Abrams added 15 points and senior point guard Jaylon Tate contributed a career-high 12 points with six assists.

Junior forward Jaleel Hogan and sophomore guard Josh McFolley paced Detroit (1-2) with 16 points apiece. Senior swingman Chris Jenkins, a preseason second-team All-Horizon League pick, added 13 points and nine rebounds in both teams' opening game of the NIT Season Tip-Off.

Regardless of the results in the first two games of the eight-team tournament, Illinois meets Temple, Florida State and West Virginia for semifinal action on Thanksgiving at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Illinois broke out to a 15-point lead in the opening 12 minutes before Detroit shaved the margin to 39-30 by halftime. The Illini kept the lead from growing by hitting just 9 of 17 free throws in the first half.

Hill changed that dynamic by hitting two free throws on Illinois' first possession of the second half, then converting a traditional 3-point play on the second possession.

Shortly thereafter, Illinois reeled off 11 consecutive points as Abrams started the run with a 3-pointer and Tate capped it with back-to-back driving layups for a 60-38 lead with 13:24 to play. Illinois hit 18 of 21 free throws after halftime.

The Titans, who drilled 12 3-pointers in each of their first two games, struggled to mount a rally as they converted just 5 of 21 3-pointers.

