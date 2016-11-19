Illinois pulls away from Detroit Mercy

Illinois made eight of its first nine shots from the field in the second half to break away from Detroit Mercy for an 89-69 victory in the NIT Season Tip-Off on Friday night at State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.

Senior swingman Malcolm Hill scored five of his game-high 25 points in the opening minute of the second half to set the tone for Illinois (4-0). Senior guard Tracy Abrams added 15 points and senior point guard Jaylon Tate contributed a career-high 12 points with six assists.

Junior forward Jaleel Hogan and sophomore guard Josh McFolley paced Detroit (1-2) with 16 points apiece. Senior swingman Chris Jenkins, a preseason second-team All-Horizon League pick, added 13 points and nine rebounds in both teams' opening game of the NIT Season Tip-Off.

Regardless of the results in the first two games of the eight-team tournament, Illinois meets Temple, Florida State and West Virginia for semifinal action on Thanksgiving at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Illinois broke out to a 15-point lead in the opening 12 minutes before Detroit shaved the margin to 39-30 by halftime. The Illini kept the lead from growing by hitting just 9 of 17 free throws in the first half.

Hill changed that dynamic by hitting two free throws on Illinois' first possession of the second half, then converting a traditional 3-point play on the second possession.

Shortly thereafter, Illinois reeled off 11 consecutive points as Abrams started the run with a 3-pointer and Tate capped it with back-to-back driving layups for a 60-38 lead with 13:24 to play. Illinois hit 18 of 21 free throws after halftime.

The Titans, who drilled 12 3-pointers in each of their first two games, struggled to mount a rally as they converted just 5 of 21 3-pointers.