Preview: Detroit at Michigan

Michigan coach John Beilein has been around long enough to know what November games mean. The schedule is usually pretty soft out of the gate, the wins are traditionally going to be there, and at the end of the day, it’s more about how his Wolverines compete, how they finish opponents off, and how they move forward to the next quest. You will likely see all of that mesh together on Thursday, when No. 22 Michigan plays host to Detroit in the regional round of the Legends Classic.

“Champions don’t come out slow. Champions come out from the get-go,” Beilein told reporters after the Wolverines polished off Bucknell 77-53 on Monday. And though this Michigan team is far from championship quality for now, Beilein’s crew has been dominant at times, and has made the most of inferior opponents. The unbeaten Wolverines are averaging 84.5 points per game, have four players -- Zak Irvin (22), Derrick Walton (18.5), Max Bielfeldt (18), and Caris LeVert (13) -- averaging double figures in scoring, and more might be in store versus Detroit, which lost at Oregon 83-66 on Monday.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network.

ABOUT DETROIT (1-1): Coming off a disheartening 13-19 season, the Titans could really have used a fast start, but a difficult schedule made that nearly impossible. With the loss to the Ducks, Detroit has now dropped five of the past six games dating back to last season, and the lone win in that sequence, was a 77-54 victory over Division II member Rochester College last week. All that said, the scoring has been there, as three Titans -- Anton Wilson (17), Juwan Howard Jr. (16), and Paris Bass (10.5) – are in double figures, and Matthew Grant, a feisty 6-foot guard, is surprisingly averaging six rebounds early on.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (2-0): Bielfeldt was reclassified this summer to a senior instead of a redshirt junior, meaning he had just one season left with the Wolverines so that Beilein could use his scholarship on a different recruit next season. And then, he missed the season-opening 77-53 win over Division II foe Hillsdale, but he recovered well and came up with a huge game versus the Bison, shooting 77.8 percent from the field with three rebounds in just 16 minutes. A 6-foot-7 power forward who was highly recruited, Bielfeldt will get plenty of minutes this season and adds experience to a roster with no other seniors.

TIP-INS

1. Howard Jr. is the son of famed Michigan player Juwan Howard, who was a part of the legendary “Fab Five,” and played in the NBA from 1994-2013. He is now an assistant coach with the Miami Heat.

2. Michigan has been dominant in this in-state rivalry, going 25-3 versus the Titans all-time.

3. Detroit, which went 6-10 in the Horizon League last year, was selected to finish third in the conference’s preseason poll.

PREDICTION: Michigan 82, Detroit 60.